Paris Police Restrict Thursday Demonstrations Around Government Landmarks Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Paris police have prohibited unauthorised demonstrations across prominent parts of the capital on Thursday, including the presidential palace, parliament and tourist districts, as authorities seek to prevent further violence during nationwide protests.

The order issued by the Paris Police Prefecture applies from 8am until 8pm on 22 October. It covers gatherings, marches and processions that have not been declared under French law, rather than imposing a blanket prohibition on ordinary movement through the designated neighbourhoods.

Restricted areas include the Élysée Palace, the prime minister's official residence at Matignon, the National Assembly and the Senate. The Champs-Élysées and the surroundings of the Louvre Museum are also covered, alongside several busy squares, railway stations and shopping districts.

<p>Police identified the risk of violence, damage and looting as grounds for heightened security. The restrictions follow several days of disturbances associated with demonstrations over living costs and conditions in schools, during which shops were attacked and police made numerous arrests.</p> <p>The prefecture's designated zones also encompass Place de la République, Place de la Bastille, Place d'Italie, Châtelet, Les Halles and Île de la Cité. The inclusion of major transport hubs and commercial streets extends the restrictions beyond the buildings housing France's principal political institutions.</p> <p>A separate police order prohibited a student demonstration planned by Interfac Île-de-France between Boulevard de l'Hôpital and Bastille. The decision means that the restrictions affect not only spontaneous gatherings in specified zones but also at least one organised march scheduled for Thursday.</p> <p>Authorities have also maintained overnight controls in neighbourhoods affected by unrest. A curfew running from 11pm on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday covered parts of Place de la République and Les Halles, following similar measures earlier in the week.</p> See also FAA clears Boeing 737 Max software glitch <p>The curfew and daytime protest restrictions operate under different conditions. The overnight measure limits public presence in narrowly defined areas, with exemptions for residents, workers and emergency personnel where applicable. Thursday's daytime order principally targets participation in demonstrations that have not satisfied legal notification requirements.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The distinction matters for businesses, commuters and visitors navigating central Paris. The measures do not amount to a general closure of the capital's museums, shops or restaurants. Paris tourism authorities said major attractions were continuing their normal operations, although travellers were advised to check transport arrangements and access conditions.</p> <p>Police have repeatedly adjusted security arrangements since demonstrations on 17 October were followed by clashes, vandalism and looting. Prosecutors disclosed hundreds of arrests in Paris over the weekend, while judicial authorities pursued cases arising from attacks on property and confrontations with officers.</p> <p>France's government has defended temporary restrictions as necessary to protect people and property. Officials face the challenge of containing disorder while preserving the right to peaceful protest, which remains protected under French law subject to public-order requirements.</p> <p>Demonstrations have drawn students and other groups angered by education conditions and rising household expenses. Organisers have called for further mobilisation, including action on Saturday, raising the prospect of additional demands on police resources across several cities.</p> <p>Restrictions have not been confined to Paris. Authorities in Lyon renewed a night-time curfew in the city centre and prohibited a demonstration planned for Thursday. Other local administrations have introduced targeted measures reflecting security assessments in their jurisdictions.</p> <p>The Paris arrangements are particularly significant because the prohibited areas include both symbolic political locations and places frequented by large numbers of visitors. Police have identified railway stations, busy intersections and shopping areas among locations where crowds could gather or disturbances could spread.</p> See also IEA projects prolonged diesel supply squeeze through 2027 <p>Transport operators have warned that access to some central stations may be modified during security operations. Passengers have been encouraged to consult live service information rather than assume that normal entrances and connections will remain available throughout the affected periods.</p> <p>The prefecture has published maps defining the boundaries of its restricted sectors, making the precise location of a gathering important when determining whether the order applies. The measures were announced on Wednesday, giving organisers and the public notice before the Thursday restrictions took effect. They follow successive overnight orders, but the daytime prohibition runs for a longer period and includes sites used by tourists, shoppers and commuters.</p> <p>At the Louvre, advance reservations are required for visits during the period from 17 October to 1 November, according to the city's tourism information service. That booking requirement is separate from the police restrictions on demonstrations around the museum.</p> <h2></h2>