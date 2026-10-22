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Paris Police Restrict Thursday Demonstrations Around Government Landmarks Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-22 04:15:26

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Paris police have prohibited unauthorised demonstrations across prominent parts of the capital on Thursday, including the presidential palace, parliament and tourist districts, as authorities seek to prevent further violence during nationwide protests.

The order issued by the Paris Police Prefecture applies from 8am until 8pm on 22 October. It covers gatherings, marches and processions that have not been declared under French law, rather than imposing a blanket prohibition on ordinary movement through the designated neighbourhoods.

Restricted areas include the Élysée Palace, the prime minister's official residence at Matignon, the National Assembly and the Senate. The Champs-Élysées and the surroundings of the Louvre Museum are also covered, alongside several busy squares, railway stations and shopping districts.

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The Arabian Post

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