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BJP Alleges Cong, CPM Deal To Save Vijayan Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-22 04:15:26

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Kerala BJP on Wednesday accused the ruling Congress and the CPI(M) of collaborating to protect former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the CMRL-Exalogic corruption case, questioning the state government's reluctance to defend an investigation initiated by its own Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).

The allegation followed the Supreme Court's decision to suspend the Vigilance investigation for seven days while permitting Vijayan, his daughter T. Veena and son-in-law P. A. Mohammed Riyas to challenge the Kerala High Court's direction to register a criminal case.

BJP leaders questioned why Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan's administration had not vigorously defended the investigation despite having registered cases against the former chief minister and his family members. They alleged that the government's approach strengthened suspicions of political accommodation between the state's principal rival alliances.

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The Arabian Post

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