ED Warned Against Interference Arabian Post
A special bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana questioned whether the ED could effectively dictate how the Kerala Police should investigate allegations arising from financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions.
The court made the observations while staying the investigation into a First Information Report (FIR) registered against Vijayan, his daughter T Veena and son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas for seven days.
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