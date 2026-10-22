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ED Warned Against Interference Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-22 04:15:26

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> The Supreme Court warned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against interfering with the powers and responsibilities of other investigating agencies while hearing petitions filed by Kerala Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the CMRL-Exalogic corruption case.

A special bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana questioned whether the ED could effectively dictate how the Kerala Police should investigate allegations arising from financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions.

The court made the observations while staying the investigation into a First Information Report (FIR) registered against Vijayan, his daughter T Veena and son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas for seven days.

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The Arabian Post

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