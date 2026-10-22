Merz Urges Trump to Include South Africa in G20 Summit
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged US President Donald Trump to invite South Africa to the G20 summit scheduled to take place in Miami in December.
Addressing the Berlin Global Dialogue conference on Wednesday, Merz argued that discussions about the future of the world economy should include all key international partners. “Obviously, Africa belongs at the table,” he stressed.
“The African Union is a member of the G20. And so is South Africa. That’s why I urge that South Africa be represented at the G20 summit,” the German chancellor said, referring to the forum that brings together leading industrialized and emerging economies.
Trump had previously announced that South Africa would not be invited to the 2026 gathering. The decision followed Washington’s boycott of the G20 summit held in Johannesburg and was linked to Trump’s allegations that white farmers in South Africa face persecution.
Europe Seeks Greater Influence
Merz also emphasized the importance of the G20 as a forum for advancing international economic cooperation and prosperity. He maintained that Europe should have a stronger voice in the group, given its position as the world’s largest single market.
The German leader thanked Trump for extending guest invitations to Spain, the Netherlands and Poland, allowing the three EU countries to participate alongside the forum’s regular members.
“I will work to ensure that they remain part of the G20 loop in future,” he added.
Addressing the Berlin Global Dialogue conference on Wednesday, Merz argued that discussions about the future of the world economy should include all key international partners. “Obviously, Africa belongs at the table,” he stressed.
“The African Union is a member of the G20. And so is South Africa. That’s why I urge that South Africa be represented at the G20 summit,” the German chancellor said, referring to the forum that brings together leading industrialized and emerging economies.
Trump had previously announced that South Africa would not be invited to the 2026 gathering. The decision followed Washington’s boycott of the G20 summit held in Johannesburg and was linked to Trump’s allegations that white farmers in South Africa face persecution.
Europe Seeks Greater Influence
Merz also emphasized the importance of the G20 as a forum for advancing international economic cooperation and prosperity. He maintained that Europe should have a stronger voice in the group, given its position as the world’s largest single market.
The German leader thanked Trump for extending guest invitations to Spain, the Netherlands and Poland, allowing the three EU countries to participate alongside the forum’s regular members.
“I will work to ensure that they remain part of the G20 loop in future,” he added.
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