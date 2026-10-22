Sudhakaran Questions Ground For His Removal As KPCC Chief Arabian Post
Sudhakaran made the remarks in a video circulating on social media on Wednesday, reopening questions about the circumstances surrounding his replacement and exposing continuing differences within the Congress leadership in Kerala.
He said he had assumed responsibility for the organisation when it was struggling politically and had worked to restore its strength, rebuild confidence among workers and improve its electoral performance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment