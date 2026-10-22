Sudhakaran Questions Ground For His Removal As KPCC Chief Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Senior Congress leader and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran has expressed deep disappointment over his removal as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president, alleging that the decision was taken without justification despite his efforts to rebuild the party and secure electoral victories.

Sudhakaran made the remarks in a video circulating on social media on Wednesday, reopening questions about the circumstances surrounding his replacement and exposing continuing differences within the Congress leadership in Kerala.

He said he had assumed responsibility for the organisation when it was struggling politically and had worked to restore its strength, rebuild confidence among workers and improve its electoral performance.

<p>The former KPCC president maintained that the party's recovery from difficult circumstances and its subsequent electoral achievements were matters of record. He questioned why those contributions had apparently received insufficient consideration when the leadership decided to replace him.</p> <p>Sudhakaran said he felt particularly hurt on learning that a group of individuals had worked towards removing him without presenting any reasonable grounds for the decision.</p> <p>He argued that such actions diminished the sacrifices of Congress workers who had stood by the organisation through difficult periods and devoted their time and energy to strengthening it.</p> <p>The remarks represent another public expression of dissatisfaction by Sudhakaran, whose removal in May 2025 followed an organisational reshuffle ordered by the Congress national leadership.</p> <p>Sunny Joseph, the legislator representing Peravoor, succeeded him as KPCC president. Sudhakaran was subsequently accommodated as a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body.</p> <p>Although Sudhakaran had accepted the leadership change, he previously questioned the manner in which it was implemented and maintained that he had not sought to relinquish the presidency.</p> See also ED warned against interference <p>His latest comments have emerged amid disagreements among senior Congress leaders over organisational decisions, government functioning and the extent to which party members should publicly criticise their own leadership.</p> <p>Sudhakaran also used the video to emphasise that questioning government decisions should not be regarded exclusively as the responsibility of opposition parties.</p> <p>He maintained that members of the ruling establishment must demonstrate the courage to identify mistakes and challenge decisions they consider improper.</p> <p>Governments, he argued, needed individuals prepared to point out shortcomings rather than supporters who merely praised those exercising authority.</p> <p>His observations carry particular significance because Congress now leads Kerala's governing coalition, placing its senior leaders under greater scrutiny over their willingness to question administrative decisions.</p> <p>Sudhakaran insisted that criticism should be accepted as part of democratic functioning and that political principles must take precedence over positions of authority.</p> <p>He acknowledged that some colleagues might disagree with his political positions but maintained that his commitment was to the Congress organisation rather than any particular office.</p> <p>The intervention follows a warning from KPCC president Sunny Joseph against public statements that could embarrass the party or create difficulties for the government.</p> <p>Joseph said on Monday that Congress leaders and members were expected to respect organisational decisions and maintain discipline. He indicated that persistent violations could be brought to the attention of the national leadership.</p> <p>The warning came against a background of public disagreements involving several senior figures, including United Democratic Front convener Adoor Prakash, over the government's decisions and consultation within the coalition.</p> See also High Court verdict: Satheesan's credibility takes serious drubbing <p>Prakash had raised concerns about attempts to remove him from his position, drawing a comparison with the circumstances surrounding Sudhakaran's departure from the KPCC presidency.</p> <p>(The article 'Sudhakaran questions ground for his removal as KPCC chief' appeared first on Free Press Journal.)</p> <h2></h2>