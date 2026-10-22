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Sudhakaran Questions Ground For His Removal As KPCC Chief Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-22 04:15:26

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Senior Congress leader and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran has expressed deep disappointment over his removal as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president, alleging that the decision was taken without justification despite his efforts to rebuild the party and secure electoral victories.

Sudhakaran made the remarks in a video circulating on social media on Wednesday, reopening questions about the circumstances surrounding his replacement and exposing continuing differences within the Congress leadership in Kerala.

He said he had assumed responsibility for the organisation when it was struggling politically and had worked to restore its strength, rebuild confidence among workers and improve its electoral performance.

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The Arabian Post

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