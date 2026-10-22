Landmine Blast Injures Syrian Soldiers During Clearance Operation in Raqqa
(MENAFN) Two Syrian army engineers were wounded on Wednesday when a landmine exploded during a clearance operation in the Ain Issa area of Raqqa province, with one soldier reported to be in serious condition.
The incident occurred as military personnel were working to locate and dismantle mines left behind by the former Syrian regime, according to reports citing information from the Defense Ministry’s media department.
The explosion is among the continuing dangers posed by explosive remnants of war across Syria, where authorities frequently report casualties caused by mines and unexploded ordnance remaining from years of conflict.
Between 2011 and 2024, the war waged by the government of ousted President Bashar Assad against the Syrian people resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths and injuries and extensive damage to the country’s infrastructure. Opposition fighters entered Damascus on Dec. 8, 2024, bringing about the collapse of the Assad regime.
Mine-clearing efforts remain underway in several parts of Syria, with relevant authorities and international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, working to identify and remove landmines and unexploded ammunition.
Figures from Landmine Monitor indicate that unexploded ordnance has killed or injured more than 13,000 people in Syria since 2011.
The incident occurred as military personnel were working to locate and dismantle mines left behind by the former Syrian regime, according to reports citing information from the Defense Ministry’s media department.
The explosion is among the continuing dangers posed by explosive remnants of war across Syria, where authorities frequently report casualties caused by mines and unexploded ordnance remaining from years of conflict.
Between 2011 and 2024, the war waged by the government of ousted President Bashar Assad against the Syrian people resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths and injuries and extensive damage to the country’s infrastructure. Opposition fighters entered Damascus on Dec. 8, 2024, bringing about the collapse of the Assad regime.
Mine-clearing efforts remain underway in several parts of Syria, with relevant authorities and international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, working to identify and remove landmines and unexploded ammunition.
Figures from Landmine Monitor indicate that unexploded ordnance has killed or injured more than 13,000 people in Syria since 2011.
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