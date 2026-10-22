Webinar: Directional Economics Central Europe's New Horizons, From Investment Hosts To Global Investors

Join our team of experts for a live webinar on 29 October to discuss Central Europe's remarkable economic convergence, built on a legacy manufacturing base, skilled labour and foreign investment. For three decades, inward foreign direct investment (FDI) and exports have driven integration into global supply chains, bringing technology, know-how and rising incomes. As labour-cost advantages gradually fade, however, this growth model will become harder to sustain. The next phase of convergence will depend increasingly on the ability of domestic firms to expand internationally and build multinational businesses of their own.

In the third chapter of their study on the region's growth model, Rafał Benecki and Michał Rubaszek will explain how outward direct investment (ODI) remains below levels typically associated with the current stage of economic development. They will also explore the benefits of ODI, present Polish corporates' views on the topic, and look at a policy agenda aimed at facilitating international expansion.

Additionally, we'll be looking at the fiscal versus monetary policy trade-off across the region, getting an update on Hungary's euro ambitions and discussing the latest trends in the CIS.

Details

Date: Thursday 29 October

Time: 1300 GMT/1400 CET

The webinar will last 45 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end.

The event will take place online and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A joining link will be emailed following registration and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Our full Directional Economics CEEMEA report can be found here.