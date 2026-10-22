Paz Double Sinks Man United 4-1; Galatasaray Beat Lille 4-2
(MENAFN) Galatasaray claimed their first Champions League win of the campaign with a 4-2 victory at Lille on Wednesday, while Como routed Manchester United 4-1 behind two goals from Nico Paz.
Galatasaray 4-2 Lille
Galatasaray and Lille arrived for Matchday 3 pointless after defeats in both of their opening games. Only one side left with anything to show for it.
The Turkish champions struck inside two minutes. Baris Alper Yilmaz raced down the left and whipped an outside-of-the-boot cross into the box. Lille defender Alexsandro failed to clear, and Yunus Akgun drove the loose ball past goalkeeper Berke Ozer.
Lille hit back five minutes later. Alexsandro threaded a through ball to Soriba Diaoune, who rounded Ugurcan Cakir and rolled the ball into an empty net.
The French hosts went ahead in the 39th minute. Cakir parried an effort from Dilane Bakwa into the path of Hakon Haraldsson, who set up Diaoune for his second of the night.
Galatasaray leveled five minutes later. Roland Sallai delivered a cross from the right, and Aleksei Batrakov rose unmarked to head past Ozer.
With the score locked at 2-2 at halftime, Galatasaray retook the lead seven minutes after the restart. Gabriel Sara whipped a corner to the near post, where Lucas Torreira glanced a header goalward. Ozer got both hands to it but could not keep it out.
Victor Osimhen stretched the advantage in the 61st minute, finishing a counterattack started by Batrakov. The Nigerian striker swapped passes with Yilmaz before beating Ozer for 4-2. He declined to celebrate against his former club.
Galatasaray held firm to take all three points, leaving Lille without a win after three matches.
Como 4-1 Manchester United
Argentine playmaker Nico Paz scored twice and added an assist as Como thrashed Manchester United 4-1 on Wednesday, stretching the English club’s winless run to seven matches in all competitions.
Both sides entered the match with three points from their first two Champions League outings.
Paz needed just two minutes to make his mark, turning on the edge of the box and curling a shot into the bottom-right corner past Senne Lammens.
Four minutes after halftime, the 22-year-old turned creator. His through ball sent Anastasios Douvikas clear of Matthijs de Ligt, and the striker finished past Lammens.
Paz completed his brace in the 57th minute. He pounced on a turnover by Carlos Baleba, sprinted toward goal and slotted past Lammens to make it 3-0.
Como added a fourth in the 76th minute. Jacobo Ramon charged forward on a counterattack and headed in a cross from Kaiki from inside the penalty area.
Substitute Joshua Zirkzee, who replaced captain Bruno Fernandes in the 67th minute, pulled one back for United in stoppage time. He controlled a cross from Amad Diallo and fired past Jean Butez.
The defeat deepens United’s slump to seven games without a win and heaps further pressure on manager Michael Carrick.
Galatasaray 4-2 Lille
Galatasaray and Lille arrived for Matchday 3 pointless after defeats in both of their opening games. Only one side left with anything to show for it.
The Turkish champions struck inside two minutes. Baris Alper Yilmaz raced down the left and whipped an outside-of-the-boot cross into the box. Lille defender Alexsandro failed to clear, and Yunus Akgun drove the loose ball past goalkeeper Berke Ozer.
Lille hit back five minutes later. Alexsandro threaded a through ball to Soriba Diaoune, who rounded Ugurcan Cakir and rolled the ball into an empty net.
The French hosts went ahead in the 39th minute. Cakir parried an effort from Dilane Bakwa into the path of Hakon Haraldsson, who set up Diaoune for his second of the night.
Galatasaray leveled five minutes later. Roland Sallai delivered a cross from the right, and Aleksei Batrakov rose unmarked to head past Ozer.
With the score locked at 2-2 at halftime, Galatasaray retook the lead seven minutes after the restart. Gabriel Sara whipped a corner to the near post, where Lucas Torreira glanced a header goalward. Ozer got both hands to it but could not keep it out.
Victor Osimhen stretched the advantage in the 61st minute, finishing a counterattack started by Batrakov. The Nigerian striker swapped passes with Yilmaz before beating Ozer for 4-2. He declined to celebrate against his former club.
Galatasaray held firm to take all three points, leaving Lille without a win after three matches.
Como 4-1 Manchester United
Argentine playmaker Nico Paz scored twice and added an assist as Como thrashed Manchester United 4-1 on Wednesday, stretching the English club’s winless run to seven matches in all competitions.
Both sides entered the match with three points from their first two Champions League outings.
Paz needed just two minutes to make his mark, turning on the edge of the box and curling a shot into the bottom-right corner past Senne Lammens.
Four minutes after halftime, the 22-year-old turned creator. His through ball sent Anastasios Douvikas clear of Matthijs de Ligt, and the striker finished past Lammens.
Paz completed his brace in the 57th minute. He pounced on a turnover by Carlos Baleba, sprinted toward goal and slotted past Lammens to make it 3-0.
Como added a fourth in the 76th minute. Jacobo Ramon charged forward on a counterattack and headed in a cross from Kaiki from inside the penalty area.
Substitute Joshua Zirkzee, who replaced captain Bruno Fernandes in the 67th minute, pulled one back for United in stoppage time. He controlled a cross from Amad Diallo and fired past Jean Butez.
The defeat deepens United’s slump to seven games without a win and heaps further pressure on manager Michael Carrick.
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