Yemen Faces Growing Displacement Crisis as Taiz Hospitals Warn of Health Emergency
(MENAFN) Thousands of families have been forced to flee their homes across Yemen amid renewed fighting, while authorities in Taiz province warn that shortages of fuel, medicines and medical supplies could trigger a serious health crisis in local hospitals.
In a report published late Wednesday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said escalating hostilities since early August had displaced around a quarter of a million people, with nearly half seeking refuge in Taiz governorate.
The UN Human Rights Office has verified hundreds of civilian casualties, including dozens of deaths and many injuries. Children accounted for half of those killed, according to OCHA.
Despite extremely difficult humanitarian conditions, aid organizations have reached more than half of the displaced population, providing food, hygiene kits and emergency cash to families during the first days after they were forced to leave their homes.
“Newly displaced families say that their most pressing need is shelter, followed by food and cash,” OCHA said.
The UN agency urged all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, comply with international humanitarian law, and ensure the safe and sustained movement of humanitarian assistance and essential commercial goods into and across Taiz.
Taiz Hospitals Face Critical Supply Shortages
Local authorities in Taiz have separately warned that hospitals in the provincial capital are facing a potentially severe health emergency, particularly for premature infants and newborns who depend on specialized medical care.
Taiz’s Office of Blockade Affairs said restrictions imposed by Houthi forces had disrupted access to essential supplies, threatening the ability of medical facilities to maintain life-saving services.
In a statement, the office said an “imminent catastrophe threatens the lives of children and newborns in hospitals in Taiz city due to the blockade imposed on the city by the Houthi terrorist militia.”
Officials warned that dwindling supplies of fuel, medicines and medical equipment were placing vulnerable patients at serious risk. Neonatal units and facilities caring for premature babies are especially exposed because incubators and other essential equipment require reliable power and access to medical supplies.
Difficulties transporting essential goods into the city have further complicated hospital operations, raising concerns that some patients could experience dangerous interruptions in treatment.
The office called for urgent intervention to deliver fuel, medicines and medical supplies, ensure that neonatal and premature-infant units can continue functioning, and prevent disruptions to essential care for children.
Renewed Fighting Deepens Humanitarian Challenges
The worsening humanitarian situation follows renewed fighting on several fronts since July. Government forces and their allies have announced that they regained control of the strategically important Bab al-Mandeb Strait and areas in the Dhubab district.
Meanwhile, Houthi forces have maintained restrictions around Taiz city from surrounding highland areas to the north, west and east following advances in rural parts of the governorate. The blockade has further complicated the delivery of humanitarian assistance and essential goods.
Yemen’s conflict escalated after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to support the internationally recognized government.
The continuing displacement crisis, restricted access to supplies and growing pressure on medical facilities underline the difficulties facing civilians throughout Yemen. Families fleeing violence and patients requiring continuous medical treatment remain particularly vulnerable as humanitarian needs increase.
In a report published late Wednesday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said escalating hostilities since early August had displaced around a quarter of a million people, with nearly half seeking refuge in Taiz governorate.
The UN Human Rights Office has verified hundreds of civilian casualties, including dozens of deaths and many injuries. Children accounted for half of those killed, according to OCHA.
Despite extremely difficult humanitarian conditions, aid organizations have reached more than half of the displaced population, providing food, hygiene kits and emergency cash to families during the first days after they were forced to leave their homes.
“Newly displaced families say that their most pressing need is shelter, followed by food and cash,” OCHA said.
The UN agency urged all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, comply with international humanitarian law, and ensure the safe and sustained movement of humanitarian assistance and essential commercial goods into and across Taiz.
Taiz Hospitals Face Critical Supply Shortages
Local authorities in Taiz have separately warned that hospitals in the provincial capital are facing a potentially severe health emergency, particularly for premature infants and newborns who depend on specialized medical care.
Taiz’s Office of Blockade Affairs said restrictions imposed by Houthi forces had disrupted access to essential supplies, threatening the ability of medical facilities to maintain life-saving services.
In a statement, the office said an “imminent catastrophe threatens the lives of children and newborns in hospitals in Taiz city due to the blockade imposed on the city by the Houthi terrorist militia.”
Officials warned that dwindling supplies of fuel, medicines and medical equipment were placing vulnerable patients at serious risk. Neonatal units and facilities caring for premature babies are especially exposed because incubators and other essential equipment require reliable power and access to medical supplies.
Difficulties transporting essential goods into the city have further complicated hospital operations, raising concerns that some patients could experience dangerous interruptions in treatment.
The office called for urgent intervention to deliver fuel, medicines and medical supplies, ensure that neonatal and premature-infant units can continue functioning, and prevent disruptions to essential care for children.
Renewed Fighting Deepens Humanitarian Challenges
The worsening humanitarian situation follows renewed fighting on several fronts since July. Government forces and their allies have announced that they regained control of the strategically important Bab al-Mandeb Strait and areas in the Dhubab district.
Meanwhile, Houthi forces have maintained restrictions around Taiz city from surrounding highland areas to the north, west and east following advances in rural parts of the governorate. The blockade has further complicated the delivery of humanitarian assistance and essential goods.
Yemen’s conflict escalated after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to support the internationally recognized government.
The continuing displacement crisis, restricted access to supplies and growing pressure on medical facilities underline the difficulties facing civilians throughout Yemen. Families fleeing violence and patients requiring continuous medical treatment remain particularly vulnerable as humanitarian needs increase.
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