CME Launches Bitcoin Cash And Uniswap Futures

MENAFN - ValueWalk) CME Group launched futures on Bitcoin Cash and Uniswap's UNI token on October 20, 2026, announcing the first trade in both contracts in its own press release. The inaugural block trade was executed by the crypto market makers FalconX and GSR, and the exchange confirmed that the contracts are officially live in a post on X.

Uniswap framed the milestone first, posting on October 19 that“UNI is now the first DeFi protocol token with futures on @CMEGroup.” CME's October 20 announcement anchors the official live date; the protocol's post came a day earlier, so the two parties are one day apart on timing.

Why UNI and not another DeFi token

The choice of UNI is the signal in the launch. DeFi governance tokens such as AAVE, MKR and LDO trade widely, including on offshore perpetual venues, but none had crossed into a CME contract. By taking UNI first, CME has effectively drawn up a whitelist entry for the asset class: a DeFi protocol token treated as an investable commodity inside a regulated US futures market, where institutional desks can hedge or short it through a cleared venue without touching on-chain trading at all.

The listing slots into a deliberate build-out. CME added futures on Cardano, Chainlink and Stellar in January, extending its crypto suite well beyond its core Bitcoin and Ether contracts. UNI extends the same pattern one rung further, from layer-one networks and oracle tokens into DeFi governance itself. A Micro UNI futures product page on CME's site indicates the exchange is offering a retail-scale contract alongside the standard size.

What it changes for the asset class

For holders, the practical change is a regulated hedge. Before this week, an institution wanting short exposure to UNI had to use offshore perpetual swaps or on-chain venues. A dated, CME-cleared future gives fund managers a way to express that view through a cleared venue, and the FalconX-GSR block trade signals that at least two major market makers stood up liquidity from the opening session.

CME has not said whether more DeFi tokens will follow, or what criteria it applied in picking UNI. What is known is the sequence: Cardano, Chainlink and Stellar in January, and now the first DeFi protocol token, live as of October 20.