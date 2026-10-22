Saudi Arabia Says Five Drones Intercepted, Destroyed

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition, has said five drones heading towards Saudi Arabia were intercepted and destroyed in Madinah and the Eastern province.

In a post on X, Al-Maliki said four drones heading towards Saudi Arabia had been intercepted and destroyed in operations conducted in Madinah and the Eastern Province.

In a subsequent post, he said another drone heading towards the Eastern province had also been intercepted and destroyed.

Al-Maliki provided no further details.

The development comes amid a recent escalation in tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi movement.

Meanwhile, the British government announced on Monday that it would deploy Royal Air Force fighter jets to Saudi Arabia to help defend the country amid an increase in Houthi missile and drone attacks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Iraq's Al-Akhbariya television on Tuesday that neither Saudi Arabia nor the Houthis had responded to Iran's offer to mediate between the two sides to end the conflict.

According to Reuters, Araghchi said earlier this month that he had proposed launching talks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis but had yet to receive a response from either side.

Commenting on the possibility of Egyptian military intervention against the Houthis, he said any foreign intervention would further complicate the situation.

Egypt, meanwhile, has said it is ready to support Saudi Arabia's security and defence. However, a vote in the Egyptian parliament on possible military operations against the Houthis has been postponed until 26 October.

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