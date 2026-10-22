Russia Releases US Citizen After 4 Years In Prison

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Russia has released Stephen Hubbard, a 74-year-old US citizen who was jailed on charges of fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine, after four years in prison.

According to Al Jazeera, Hubbard, who denied fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine, was released from a Russian prison on Wednesday (21 October).

The report said Hubbard had been convicted and imprisoned four years ago on charges of fighting for Ukraine.

His release coincided with a visit to Russia by Steve Witkoff, the US special envoy, the report added.

Witkoff travelled to Russia to discuss with officials the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Reuters reported that the release came as the United States stepped up diplomatic efforts to bring Russia back to the negotiating table for peace talks with Ukraine.

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