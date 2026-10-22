Trump Administration Urges Supreme Court To Lift Texas Border Wall Ban

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Trump administration has asked the US Supreme Court to allow construction of a border wall along the US-Mexico border through the Big Bend region of West Texas, a media report said on Thursday.

The Justice Department filed an emergency request on Wednesday, asking the court to lift a federal judge's injunction halting construction while a lawsuit against the project, brought by an environmental group and other opponents, proceeds, Al Jazeera reported.

The US Department of Homeland Security plans to install vehicle barriers, patrol roads, lighting systems and detection equipment in and around Big Bend National Park, according to the report.

The $1.7 billion project has faced opposition from environmental groups and some local residents, who argue that the wall could damage the region's natural landscapes, wildlife and historical sites.

The report said the Center for Biological Diversity and a river guide in the Big Bend area were among the plaintiffs seeking to protect the region's environment.

US federal judge Kathleen Cardone ordered construction to stop on 2 October, ruling that work must remain suspended until all applicable legal requirements had been met.

However, the Justice Department argued that Congress had authorised the Department of Homeland Security to erect border barriers to secure the country's borders and waive certain legal requirements to expedite construction.

The US Supreme Court had not yet responded to the Trump administration's request, the report said.

In August, the Trump administration had also suspended construction of the wall in the Big Bend area following criticism from members of both major US political parties over the project's potential impact on the environment and wildlife.

kk/sa