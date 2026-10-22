IEA Leader Urges Afghan Forces To Avoid Ethnic, Factional Favouritism

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada has urged Afghan forces to continue acquiring knowledge, take care of state-owned vehicles and weapons, avoid ethnic and factional favouritism and put the interests of the system above their personal interests.

He addressed personnel of the 205th Al-Badr Army Corps on Wednesday, IEA deputy spokesman Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat wrote on his X account.

Akhundzada said Allah Almighty values the worship of mujahideen and their participation in the ranks of jihad and prayer. He added that mujahideen fight to uphold Allah's religion and enable Muslims to worship Him in peace.

He stressed that mujahideen should perform prayers properly, fulfilling all their pillars and conditions and acquire a thorough understanding of all aspects of religion, particularly prayer.

He also said mujahideen should adopt Islamic morals and manners because people look to them as role models.

Akhundzada said:“Prayer is a means of success. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions attached great importance to prayer. Try to demonstrate your religious commitment in society so that people follow your example in religious matters. Reviving one Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the end times carries the reward of 100 martyrs. It is your responsibility to learn the religion yourselves and convey it to others.”

He further told the personnel:“Ensure that mosques are respected and valued. Learn the Holy Quran through proper recitation, tajweed and an understanding of its meaning. Do not engage in futile activities. Continue acquiring knowledge, and respect and obey your leaders and teachers.

“Take great care of state-owned vehicles and weapons and do not use them unnecessarily. Maintain unity among yourselves, avoid ethnic and factional favouritism, sacrifice personal interests for the system, and uphold piety and religious commitment.”

kk/sa