Redefining Home Backup: Litime Pioneers A Space-Based Plug-In Home Backup Solution With The All-New Lares Series

SAN FRANCISCO / Тimesnewswire / Oct. 21, 2026 - LiTime, a global LiFePO4 power solutions expert, officially launched Lares, a new plug-in home backup series Space-Based Home Backup concept. Rather than relying on a single whole-home backup system, Lares lets households protect the spaces that matter most with flexible, easy-to-use backup power solutions.

Unlike conventional whole-home battery systems, Lares provides plug-in backup power without requiring electrical panel upgrades or professional installation. Designed to stay in place, respond automatically during outages, and expand as needs evolve, the series makes dependable home backup easier to integrate into everyday life.

As the first product in the series, Lares K1 plug-in kitchen backup system. With ≤10ms UPS automatic transfer, 2,000W of continuous output, a split-module design, and expandable capacity up to 9,216Wh, it helps keep refrigerators and essential kitchen appliances running during power outages.

LiTime plans to extend the Lares series into garages, basements, patios, balconies, and other essential household spaces, offering solutions tailored to different everyday needs.

From Whole-Home to Space-Based Backup: Rethinking Home Power Protection

Storms, wildfires, extreme temperatures, and unexpected grid failures can disrupt everyday life. Yet not every household needs a battery system that powers the entire home. For many families, the immediate priority is keeping food refrigerated, essential appliances running, and daily routines on track.

Traditional whole-home battery systems often require electrical panel upgrades, professional installation, and significant upfront investment. Portable power stations offer flexibility but typically require manual setup during an outage. This leaves a gap for households seeking automatic, always-ready backup without the complexity of whole-home installations.

To address this need, LiTime developed Space-Based Home Backup Power, an approach that connects backup power to specific living spaces and the everyday functions they support. Rather than treating whole-home coverage as the default, Lares lets users decide where backup is needed, how much capacity to install, and how to deploy it.

The concept centers on three principles:

Space-Based Deployment: Tailor backup power to essential spaces and their specific needs. Plug-and-Play, Always Ready: Simplify installation with systems that stay in place and respond automatically during outages. Flexible Expansion: Adjust battery capacity based on appliance power requirements and desired backup duration.

Starting in the Kitchen: Lares K1 Protects Refrigerators and Kitchen Essentials

The kitchen is central to daily life and among the spaces most directly affected by power outages. Without electricity, refrigerated food can spoil, while essential appliances become unavailable.

LiTime chose the kitchen as the first application for Lares K1, providing a practical way to protect refrigerators and other essential kitchen appliances.

Setup is straightforward: users plug Lares K1 into a wall outlet and connect their refrigerator or other compatible appliances. When grid power fails, the system's ≤10ms UPS automatic transfer switches to battery power without manual intervention, helping keep food refrigerated and reducing the risk of spoilage.

With a single 2,304Wh battery, Lares K1 can provide approximately 24 hours of backup power for a large side-by-side refrigerator consuming around 2kWh per day. For longer outages, users can expand the system with up to four batteries, reaching a total capacity of 9,216Wh.

The system also delivers 2,000W of continuous AC output and up to 4,000W of peak power, supporting refrigerator compressor startup demands and common kitchen appliances such as microwaves, coffee makers, and electric kettles.

From keeping food fresh to preparing a warm meal or enjoying a cup of coffee, Lares K1 helps preserve the everyday routines that matter at home.

Designed for Living Spaces: Making Backup Power Part of the Home

For backup power to become a permanent part of the home, space efficiency, easy installation, quiet operation, and long-term maintenance all matter.

Lares K1 uses a split-module desig n, separating the solar inverter charger and battery into independent modules that can be installed together or positioned separately to suit different kitchen layouts.

The battery module measures just 80mm thick, while the inverter charger is 85mm thick. With wall-mounted, floor-standing, and against-the-wall installation options, the system fits into existing spaces without major layout changes. Its clean metal finish also complements modern interiors.

The split design also supports reliability and easier maintenance. Separating the inverter charger from the battery helps reduce heat transfer between components, supporting a more stable battery operating environment and helping extend battery life. Individual modules can also be serviced or replaced without replacing the entire system. LiTime backs the battery with a five-year warranty.

Designed for indoor use, the system uses efficient components to reduce heat generation and fan activity, keeping operating noise at approximately 40dB.

Lares K1 also supports up to 1,500W AC input and 800W solar input, allowing users to charge from household electricity or compatible solar equipment. Where time-of-use electricity rates apply and local regulations permit, users can schedule charging and discharging around electricity prices, storing energy during off-peak hours and using it to power connected appliances during peak periods to help reduce costs.

Together, these features make Lares K1 a practical solution for both emergency backup and everyday home energy management.

Beyond the Kitchen: Lares Opens a New Chapter in Home Backup

Lares K1 marks LiTime's first step in bringing space-based home backup power to everyday living spaces. Looking ahead, LiTime plans to develop Lares products for garages, basements, patios, balconies, and other household spaces, tailored to their specific needs and installation requirements.

The name Lares comes from the ancient Roman household guardian spirits, associated with the warmth of the hearth, family gatherings, and everyday home life.

“We want Lares to change how families approach home backup,” said a LiTime representative.“Reliable power shouldn't be limited to households that can install complex whole-home systems. It should be easier to bring into the spaces that matter most. Starting with the kitchen, we want more families to have dependable backup ready when they need it, so outages don't have to interrupt life's important moments.”

Building on its LiFePO4 expertise across RV, marine, and off-grid applications, LiTime is extending its capabilities into home energy storage. Guided by Lares' purpose-to make dependable plug-in home backup part of everyday life, one essential space at a time-the brand's promise remains clear:“ When Power Stops, Life Doesn't.”

Lares K1 is available for preorder in the U.S. starting Oct. 20, 2026, with preorders in Europe opening in late October through LiTime's official website .

About LiTime

LiTime is a global LiFePO4 power solutions expert, providing reliable batteries and one-stop lithium power solutions for RV, marine, golf cart, home backup and off-grid applications. Trusted by 3.5M+ users worldwide, LiTime brings 17 years of core-team R&D experience, 380+ certifications, and AIG Commercial General Liability Insurance with product liability coverage-providing customers with reliable power, added protection, and greater confidence in long-term use.

Guided by its brand philosophy,“Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations,” LiTime empowers people to explore with confidence while helping preserve the outdoor traditions, connection with nature, and shared memories passed from one generation to the next.

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For everyday management, Lares K1 features a built-in touchscreen,