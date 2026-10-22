Frost & Sullivan Releases The Global And China Biology And Bio-Manufacturing Industry Development White Paper

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Shanghai, China / Тimesnewswire / October 22, 2026 – On October, 2026, Frost & Sullivan has conducted comprehensive research on the global biology and bio-manufacturing industry and published the Global and China Biology and Bio-manufacturing Industry Development White Paper. (To read the report, please visit:

Synthetic biology represents the third revolution in life sciences, following the discovery of the DNA double helix and the advent of genomics technologies. Supported by an engineered and systematic technical paradigm, it reshapes the logic of biological research, development and production, and serves as a core driving force for the iterative upgrading of the global bioeconomy and advanced manufacturing. Technological breakthroughs in synthetic biology can deliver ultimate industrial value via scaled biomanufacturing. For biomanufacturing to truly cross the“valley of death” for technology translation and move from laboratories to large-scale industrialization, it can rely on technical support from synthetic biology in strain design, metabolic pathway reconstruction and other links. The industrial system built through the coordination of the two sectors not only redefines how humans obtain natural resources and manufacture products, but also restructures the global industrial landscape and recalibrates the logic of international competitiveness, creating new strategic growth drivers for the development of the real economy of all nations. At present, major global economies have incorporated synthetic biology and biomanufacturing into core layouts for future industries. They continue to increase investment in technological R&D, build innovation platforms and advance industrial application, accelerating the penetration of technological achievements into key sectors including biomedicine, advanced materials, consumer goods, agriculture, energy and environmental protection. This has made synthetic biology and biomanufacturing a central frontier for global technological competition and industrial rivalry.

Against the backdrop of profound global industrial transformation, China has evolved into an indispensable growth engine for the global synthetic biology and biomanufacturing industry, underpinned by robust top-level strategic support, solid industrial foundations, a complete manufacturing ecosystem, continuously advancing scientific research capabilities, and massive end-market demand scenarios. The rapid technological iteration in China's synthetic biology and biomanufacturing sectors in recent years stems from sustained breakthroughs in core technologies such as strain engineering and metabolic pathway reconstruction. The sector boasts abundant scientific and innovative outputs, with China ranking among the world's leaders in the volume of high-caliber academic publications and core patents. Meanwhile, China is accelerating the deployment of pilot-scale platforms and industrial bases, gradually bridging gaps in technology translation and forming a full development chain spanning“basic research – pilot scale-up – industrial implementation”. Furthermore, the Chinese government attaches great importance to the development of synthetic biology and biomanufacturing. The 2025 Government Work Report designated biomanufacturing as the foremost of the five major future industries. Subsequently, the Outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan further identifies biomanufacturing as a core track for fostering new productive forces, and calls for efforts to turn biomanufacturing into a new growth pillar of the national economy at an early date. This top-level arrangement is formulated by the state in light of the evolution of global industries, domestic resource security needs and green development objectives, offering clear strategic guidance for industrial advancement.

As a globally authoritative growth consulting firm specializing in cutting-edge technology and industrial development, Frost & Sullivan leverages long-term tracking insights into the global synthetic biology and biomanufacturing industry, solid research experience spanning 65 years across worldwide industrial markets, and a repository of global industrial data and case studies. Building upon the Shanghai Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing Industry Development White Paper (2025) released in 2025, the firm officially initiated the compilation of the Global and China Biology and Bio-manufacturing Industry Development White Paper(2026)in early 2026. Compiled in strict accordance with Frost & Sullivan's professional standards for industrial research, this white paper adopts a collaborative research framework covering“government, industry, academia, research, capital, end-users and service providers”. It sorts out industrial policies, innovation ecosystems and cluster development models in multiple countries worldwide, benchmarks the development paths of leading enterprises and innovation platforms at home and abroad, and systematically summarizes universal laws governing global industrial development as well as regional differentiated characteristics. Combined with China's strengths in industrial scientific research, status of platform construction and features of industrialization, the report conducts in-depth analysis of industrial resource endowments, development bottlenecks and core competitive advantages. Balancing the global macro landscape and micro-level industrial practices within China, it ensures comprehensive perspectives, objective analysis and pragmatic content.

Global and China Biology and Bio-manufacturing Industry Development White Paper(2026)is an authoritative professional report integrating macro strategic vision and practical industrial value. Rooted in trends of global industrial transformation and focused on distinctive innovation trajectories of China's industry, the report systematically outlines the status quo, technological iteration trends and future development paths of the industry worldwide and in China, and puts forward actionable strategic recommendations for the sector. Its core objective is to provide government agencies, investment institutions, industrial players, research institutes and all stakeholders with comprehensive, objective, professional and implementable insights and decision-making references for industrial development.

Key Takeaways

Scale-up requires more than laboratory success: Pilot testing, specialized equipment, and reliable production processes are needed to move research toward commercial manufacturing. Technology and production must work together: Advances in biological design need to align with process development and manufacturing requirements. Industry approaches differ across major economies: The United States, China, the European Union, and the United Kingdom follow different policy, regulatory, and commercialization models. Providers need a clear path to production: High-barrier applications, regulatory certainty, pilot-scale access, and software-hardware integration should be considered early.

The chapters of the Global and China Biology and Bio-manufacturing Industry Development White Paper are as follows:

Chapter 1 Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing Industry Overview

1.1 Definition and Logical Relationship of Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing

1.2 Industrial Challenges of Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing

1.3 Industrial Characteristics and Strategic Significance of Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing

1.4 Global Development History of Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing

1.5 Development History of Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing in China

Chapter 2 Core Technology Systems in Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing Industry

2.1 Overview of Core Technology Systems in Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing Industry

2.2 Gene Sequencing Technologies

2.3 Gene Editing Technologies

2.4 Gene Synthesis Technologies

2.5 Bioinformatics and Artificial Intelligence

2.6 Metabolic Engineering

2.7 Multi-omics and Systems Biology

Chapter 3 Chain Analysis of Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing Industry

3.1 Industry Chain Map of Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing

3.2 Upstream of Industrial Chain

3.2.1 Raw Materials

3.2.2 Process Equipment & Hardware

3.2.3 Chassis Cells

3.3 Midstream of Industrial Chain

3.3.1 Platform Layer Analysis

3.3.1.1 Overview Of Platform Types

3.3.1.2 Cell Factory Platform

3.3.1.3 Enzyme Engineering Platform

3.3.1.4 Cell-Free Platform

3.3.1.5 Cell-Like Platform

3.3.1.6 Biofoundry Platform

3.3.1.7 Data and AI Platform

3.3.1.8 Process Engineering Platform

3.3.2 Product Layer Analysis

3.4 Downstream of Industrial Chain

3.4.1 Biomedicine Field

3.4.2 Consumer Goods Field

3.4.3 Agriculture Field

3.4.4 Advanced Materials Field

3.4.5 Energy Field

3.4.6 Environmental Protection Field

Chapter 4 Analysis of the Development Environment of Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing Industry in Major Global Economies

4.1 US Market

4.1.1 Policy Landscape & Shaping

4.1.2 Regulatory Responsibilities & Oversight

4.1.3 Financing Environment & Current Status

4.1.4 Innovation Chain Development

4.2 China Market

4.2.1 Policy Landscape & Shaping

4.2.2 Regulatory Responsibilities & Oversight

4.2.3 Financing Environment & Current Status

4.2.4 Innovation Chain Development

4.3 EU Market

4.3.1 Policy Landscape & Shaping

4.3.2 Regulatory Responsibilities & Oversight

4.3.3 Financing Environment & Current Status

4.3.4 Innovation Chain Development

4.4 UK Market

4.4.1 Policy Landscape & Shaping

4.4.2 Regulatory Responsibilities & Oversight

4.4.3 Financing Environment & Current Status

4.4.4 Innovation Chain Development

Chapter 5 Global Development Environment and Trends of Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing Industry

5.1 Quantitative Synthetic Biology Advances as AI4S and AI4I Build Two-Way Synergy

5.2 Academic Landscape of Synthetic Biology Expands with US and China Leading Global Research

5.3 Synthetic Biology Governance: Building Ethical Frameworks and Policy Systems

5.4 Asia's First 10-Year Synthetic Cell Roadmap Rolls Out

5.5 Fermentation Equipment Faces Cross-Scale Translation Bottlenecks, Driving Three Evolution Trends

5.6 Divergent Equipment Pathways for Multi-Chassis Biomanufacturing Reshape Sector Landscape

5.7 Feedstock Landscape Shifts as Diverse Carbon Source Routes Diverge

5.8 Multi-Tier Pilot Platforms Take Shape to Bridge Biomanufacturing Commercialization

5.9 AI-Driven Process Innovation Shifts Synthetic Biology R&D Toward the LDBT Paradigm

5.10 AI Empowers Biomanufacturing to Reshape Synthetic Biology R&D Paradigms

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is a growth consulting firm dedicated to partnering with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses global challenges and capitalizes on related growth opportunities to drive the success of today's market participants. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has been providing growth strategy support to the Global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and investment institutions.