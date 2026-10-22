'Do Not Wait Until You Become A Victim': Cyber Agency Urges Vigilance

MENAFN - Gulf Times) People should learn to protect their information before falling victim to cyberattacks, Sara al-Kuwari of Qatar's National Cyber Security Agency has urged, highlighting the value of awareness and training.

Al-Kuwari stressed that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, with individuals, society and private companies all having a role in safeguarding personal information against growing digital threats.

“Do not wait until you become a victim,” she said, urging people to take a proactive approach to protecting their data rather than waiting for an incident to occur's National Cyber Security Agency

The National Cyber Security Agency works to raise awareness among people with different levels of technical knowledge, helping both technology professionals and ordinary users understand the importance of cybersecurity.

“The Agency also provides awareness and guidance to people, whether they are technical or non-technical,” al-Kuwari said, highlighting the need to make cybersecurity knowledge accessible to everyone.

She explained that the agency also plays an important role in protecting personal data at individual and societal levels, while raising awareness of software vulnerabilities and the importance of keeping systems updated.

“If a vulnerability is found in certain software or updates, it alerts individuals to install the updates,” she said.

Al-Kuwari pointed people to the agency's Instagram account as a source of information on updates and alerts, encouraging them to follow official guidance to help protect their devices and personal information.

Beyond public awareness, the agency also provides training for people who want to understand the methods used in cyberattacks. Such training can help participants recognise how attackers operate, how scams are carried out and how information may be exposed or stolen.

She said the aim is to equip people with the knowledge to identify risks and take steps to protect themselves before their information is compromised.

Asked whether the agency offers training or programmes, al-Kuwari confirmed that it provides training opportunities and also referred to engagement with commercial organisations.

Her message is that cybersecurity should not be treated as a concern only for technical experts. By staying informed, paying attention to security alerts and learning to recognise common threats, individuals can take practical steps to reduce their exposure to online risks.

As more personal information is handled digitally, awareness remains an important first line of defence against cyber threats.

cyberattacks Qatar's National Cyber Security Agency Milipol Qatar 2026