Qatar Airways Set To Operate Direct Service To Western Sydney International Airport In 2027

Qatar Airways yesterday announced the next phase of its expansion in Australia, with plans to launch direct passenger services between Hamad International Airport and Western Sydney International Airport from 15 December 2027.

Western Sydney becomes Qatar Airways' seventh gateway in Australia, alongside Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and Canberra.

The new route will initially be served by three weekly flights using the airline's Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with 42 Business Class and 312 Economy Class seats. Passengers will also be able to enjoy Starlink Wi-Fi free of charge.

The new route will complement the broader growth plans of the Qatar Airways-Virgin Australia partnership across Australia, supporting additional network development opportunities and enhanced access to international destinations for Australian travellers.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Hamad al-Khater, said:“Our launch at Western Sydney International is the next chapter in our long-standing partnership with Australia, one of our most important markets.

“The new route will link Western Sydney directly with Doha and, through Hamad International Airport, with more than 170 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and beyond, strengthening existing ties and creating new opportunities for trade, tourism and investment between Australia, Qatar and the wider world,” he added.

Qatar Airways Hamad International Airport Western Sydney International Airport