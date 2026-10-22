Qatar Participates In Commemoration Of Arab Document Day

The State of Qatar participated in the annual commemoration of“Arab Document Day”, organised yesterday by the General Secretariat of the Arab League at its headquarters in Cairo. The event was held in co-ordination with the Arab Regional Branch of the International Council on Archives (ARBICA) and with the participation of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO).

The State of Qatar was represented at the event by Mohammed Ali al-Dirham, member the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the Arab League.

Held this year under the theme“The Palestinian National Archive: Memory Under Occupation: From Erasure to Preservation”, the event highlighted the centrality of the Palestinian cause to the Arab nation. It shed light on the systematic targeting of Palestinian memory, amid ongoing violations and practices by the Zionist entity with the aim of erasing Palestinian identity, obliterating its cultural landmarks, and stealing or falsifying historical facts. The event underscored the critical importance of prioritising the preservation of Palestinian documentary and cultural heritage.

The commemoration of Arab Document Day, observed annually on October 17, featured an exhibition titled“Palestine in Arab Documents”, which showcased reproductions of documents related to Palestine held by various Arab archival and documentation institutions affiliated with the Arab Regional Branch of the International Council on Archives.

The event also featured the honouring of Palestinian institutions and individuals who have made significant contributions to preserving Palestinian memory. Furthermore, the League of Arab States was recognised for its prominent role in supporting the Palestinian cause since its inception, as well as for its efforts in safeguarding the Arab documentary heritage.

The event also featured a panel discussion titled“Palestine in Arab Documentary Memory,” which explored the role of the League of Arab States in preserving Palestinian documentary memory. The discussion covered efforts to safeguard and provide access to Palestinian heritage within the framework of joint Arab action, as well as the work of archival institutions in documenting the involvement of Arab states in the Palestinian cause. Furthermore, it addressed the protection of Palestinian national memory against erasure, with Gaza serving as a primary example.

The session also saw the launch of an expanded edition of the book“Palestine in Arab Documents”, which compiles a vast collection of records concerning Palestine held by various Arab archival and documentation institutions, produced in collaboration with the Egyptian National Archives.

The commemoration of Arab Document Day in 2026, marking a quarter-century since the initiative was established by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) in 2001, aims to highlight the vital importance of documents in preserving Arab history and identity, and in safeguarding the collective memory and rights of peoples against erasure.

Arab Document Day Qatar General Secretariat of the Arab League