Hungary Marks 70Th Anniversary Of 1956 Revolution, Highlights Qatar Ties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hungary has expressed its readiness to deepen strategic cooperation with Qatar across trade, investment, education, research and food security, while commending Doha's role in resolving regional and international conflicts, as the two countries mark more than three decades of diplomatic relations.

Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of Hungary in Qatar, Dávid Ambrus, highlighted the growing partnership between the two countries during a reception in Doha yesterday to mark Hungary's National Day and the 70th anniversary of the 1956 revolution.

The event was attended by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) H E Ambassador Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro and several ambassadors and other dignitaries.

Ambrus described Qatar as one of Hungary's earliest friends following the country's emergence from behind the Iron Curtain, recalling that the two nations established diplomatic relations in 1990.

“Over the more than three decades, our relationship has matured into a partnership, a friendship that we deem strong and strategic,” he said.

The Hungarian diplomat said bilateral relations had gained momentum in recent years, supported by increasing high-level visits and expanding engagement, adding that Budapest was keen to build on the positive trajectory towards closer cooperation.

He praised Qatar's development under the leadership of the late Father Amir, H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, whom Hungary had the honour of welcoming to Budapest in August 2023.

“We continue to be inspired by Qatar,” Ambrus said, acknowledging the country's achievements and the contributions of the Hungarian community living and working in Qatar. He said Hungarians in Qatar, both past and present, had contributed their professional expertise and talents to the country's development.

Ambrus also underscored Hungary's appreciation of Qatar's diplomatic engagement, particularly its efforts to de-escalate tensions and help resolve regional and international conflicts.

On security cooperation, he recalled that Hungary was among the first countries to express solidarity with Qatar following attacks on its territory earlier this year.

“We stand with Qatar in its efforts to safeguard stability, security and sovereignty,” he said. The statement highlighted the importance Budapest attaches to its relationship with Doha and its support for Qatar's efforts to maintain security and stability. Looking ahead, Ambrus identified several areas with potential for expanded bilateral engagement, including education, culture, trade and investment, research and development, food security, environmental protection and water management.

He said the existing political ties, shared interests and opportunities for cooperation provided a strong foundation for further strengthening relations.“Based on our excellent relations, mutual interests and ample opportunities to work together,” he said, expressing confidence that the partnership would continue to expand.

Ambrus's remarks came as Hungary commemorated the 1956 revolution, which began on October 23 as a student-led protest against Soviet occupation and communist rule. Although the uprising was crushed by the Soviet Red Army in November, he said its legacy continued to shape Hungary's national identity and its understanding of freedom and international solidarity.

He noted that the revolution had demonstrated the importance of standing with oppressed communities and those fighting for independence, values he said remained relevant in the contemporary international environment.