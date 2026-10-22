QIASS Spotlights Security Training And Research At Milipol Qatar 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS) is putting in-depth research into some of the world's most pressing and rapidly evolving security challenges in the spotlight at Milipol Qatar 2026 at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center from October 20-22.

The Academy is using its presence at the international homeland security and civil defense event to showcase the work of its research and training departments. It highlights how rigorous analysis, professional development, and practical capability-building can help governments and organizations anticipate and respond to an increasingly complex security environment.

Visitors will be introduced to a wide-ranging portfolio of QIASS insight reports and research studies addressing issues from artificial intelligence and critical infrastructure to maritime security, food and water resilience, geopolitical tensions, and the changing nature of conflict.

Among research being presented is Fragile Corridors: Submarine Cable Security and the Governance Gap in the Middle East, which examines vulnerabilities in the subsea cable networks connecting the Middle East with the world. The study focuses on critical transit points including the Egyptian hub, Bab el-Mandeb, and the Strait of Hormuz and considers the risks that maritime conflicts can pose to connectivity and repair operations.

The Academy is also highlighting The Political Ecology of AI in the GCC: Governance, Infrastructure, and Sustainability Risks, exploring the resource implications of expanding AI data centres in Gulf states, including their growing electricity and cooling requirements and potential pressures on water resources.

Additional research being showcased examines the Gulf's strategic interdependency within the global agrifood system, the role of Gulf islands in maritime security and trade continuity, water security across the Arab world, escalation between India and Pakistan, the global energy transition, and the dynamics driving the conflict in Sudan.

Senior Director of Quality Assurance and Business Development at QIASS Hesham Elgamiel, said,“Security today cannot be viewed through a single lens. The challenges facing governments, institutions and societies are increasingly interconnected, with developments in technology, geopolitics, critical infrastructure, natural resources, and information capable of creating risks far beyond their immediate point of origin.

“Our participation at Milipol Qatar 2026 enables us to demonstrate how QIASS is combining research, analysis, and professional training to turn understanding into practical capability. Our focus is not simply on identifying emerging risks, but on helping security professionals and decisionmakers better understand their implications, anticipate how they may evolve, and develop informed, resilient responses.”

Alongside its research portfolio, QIASS will showcase its approach to professional security training and capability development.

The Academy serves government, commercial and non-profit sectors through accredited training, risk management, security consultancy, and scenario-based programs designed to equip professionals with practical skills for real-world challenges. Its work also encompasses innovative approaches to cybersecurity and misinformation management.