Saudi Says Dammam Airport Attack Death Toll Rises To Two, Including Indian Resident

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Further to the statement issued regarding the attack that targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on the evening of Wednesday, October 21, 2026, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) stated that the death toll has risen to two following the confirmation of an additional fatality. The deceased are a Saudi citizen and an Indian resident.

A Saudi Press Agency report stated that the number of injured remains at eight: one Saudi citizen, two residents each of Indian, Yemeni, and Bangladeshi nationalities, and one Nepalese resident. Their injuries range from minor to critical, and they are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals.

GACA extended prayers for mercy upon the deceased and a speedy recovery for the injured.

It confirmed that work continues, in coordination with the relevant security authorities, to assess the damage and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and airport personnel, and to maintain the safety and security of the Kingdom's civil aviation sector.

GACA also confirmed that airport operations have resumed and air traffic has returned to normal.