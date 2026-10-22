Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Japanese Senior Deputy Minister For Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Tokyo: The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met in Tokyo on Thursday with the Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan HE Hiroyuki Namazu.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperative relations between the countries and ways to strengthen and develop them. They also discussed the latest regional and international developments, as well as diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and enhancing security and stability.HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement to achieve sustainable peace in the region.

For his part, HE Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan emphasized mediation serves as a cornerstone of the State of Qatar's foreign policy, underscoring the importance of dialogue, confidence-building, and creating the necessary conditions for political solutions to contribute to enhancing global peace and security.