State Bank Of India Confirms Cyberattack, Stolen Data Found On Dark Web

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Anisha Bijukumar | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: India's largest public sector lender, the State Bank of India has confirmed that data records containing personal details, loan applications and account-opening documents of nearly 4,000 customers were found on dark web.

The bank on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, disclosed that a cyber incident led to the suspected exposure of 3,897 customer records.

In a filing with stock exchanges, it said that a preliminary analysis of 375,000 records on dark web had led to identification of 3,897 records belonging to its customers.

The exposed data includes customers' registered mobile numbers, dates of birth, names, gender, email addresses and residential addresses.

The bank said three sources had alerted it to the suspected exposure: its threat intelligence provider, India's Defence Cyber Agency and the national cyber response team, CERT-In.

The alleged data breach by unidentified hackers operating under the name 'Siriusim' was highlighted by cybersecurity monitoring account on social media platform X on October 16, 2026.

SBI said it activated its cyber incident response and containment protocols and engaged an independent cybersecurity agency to conduct a comprehensive assessment and investigate the nature and extent of the alleged compromise.

The bank added that its core banking functions continue to operate normally without disruptions.