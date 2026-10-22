Education Ministry Sets Priorities For Educational Guidance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education is working to strengthen educational guidance, enhance professional support for teachers and improve student learning outcomes, with a focus on developing supervisory skills, promoting innovative teaching practices and expanding targeted support for schools.

These priorities were highlighted at the fourth Educational Guidance Forum for 2026, organised by the ministry's Educational Guidance Department at its permanent headquarters, with the participation of educational leaders and male and female educational advisers.

Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs Ibrahim Abdullah Al Mohannadi attended the forum, which reviewed the department's key achievements during the 2025-2026 academic year, the findings of its self-assessment against operational plan indicators, and opportunities for further development. The event also highlighted outstanding educational practices that have contributed to improving student learning and the quality of educational performance.

Addressing the forum, Al Mohannadi underscored the important role educational advisers play in raising the quality of education, stressing the need to further develop educational guidance to support teachers and help them address classroom challenges.

He emphasised the importance of promoting teaching practices that have a tangible impact on student learning, noting that educational quality goes beyond completing curricula and raising academic achievement levels.

Acting Director of the Educational Guidance Department Fatima Ahmed Al Rashid said the department was implementing an initiative to develop the educational guidance system based on the Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) continuous improvement methodology.