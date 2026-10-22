QSCCB Organises Workshop To Promote Self-Confidence And Self-Esteem
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Social and Cultural Center for the Blind (QSCCB), of the Ministry of Culture, staged a human development workshop to strengthen self-confidence and self-esteem, present practical methods for developing personal character, and help participants withstand life and career challenges.
Presenting the workshop, trainer Jawahir Al Rumaihi addressed self-confidence as an individual's belief in their capabilities and potential to achieve goals and navigate difficulties. She highlighted the importance of self-awareness, personal values, and accepting one's available potential.
The gathering further discussed the significance of self-confidence in enhancing mental health, human performance, and success. - QNA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment