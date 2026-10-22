QSCCB Organises Workshop To Promote Self-Confidence And Self-Esteem

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Social and Cultural Center for the Blind (QSCCB), of the Ministry of Culture, staged a human development workshop to strengthen self-confidence and self-esteem, present practical methods for developing personal character, and help participants withstand life and career challenges.

Presenting the workshop, trainer Jawahir Al Rumaihi addressed self-confidence as an individual's belief in their capabilities and potential to achieve goals and navigate difficulties. She highlighted the importance of self-awareness, personal values, and accepting one's available potential.

The gathering further discussed the significance of self-confidence in enhancing mental health, human performance, and success. - QNA