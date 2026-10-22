NCSA Showcases Cybersecurity Initiatives At Milipol Qatar 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) participated in the 16th edition of Milipol Qatar 2026.

The agency participated as the Diamond Sponsor of Milipol Qatar, taking place from 20 to 22 October 2026, and hosted a dedicated pavilion showcasing the Agency's key services for entities and the wider community.

On this occasion, President of the National Cyber Security Agency, H E Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki, affirmed that the Agency's participation in Milipol Qatar 2026 formed part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships with all government and private sector entities in the country. He emphasised that securing the digital space has become a strategic responsibility, essential to ensuring trust, continuity and resilience.

He also highlighted the Agency's recent launch of the National Cyber Risk Management Framework and the Enterprise Cyber Risk Management Framework, alongside the announcement of a number of strategic initiatives reflecting its direction towards strengthening cybersecurity in the State of Qatar.

Through its pavilion, the agency showcased its efforts to safeguard Qatar's cyberspace. Visitors were also introduced to the services offered by the National Cyber Security Academy and the agency's efforts on personal data privacy protection, in addition to presenting a range of initiatives.

The pavilion also featured a series of videos introducing entities and the public to the awareness programmes, training courses and workshops that the Agency organises throughout the year for all segments of society. In addition, the Agency participated as the Platinum Sponsor of the Doha Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity, held on the sidelines of Milipol Qatar 2026.