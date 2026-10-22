Qatar Gears Up To Welcome Professional And Amateur Athletes For The T100 Finals 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With 50 days to go until the 2026 Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final, Doha prepares to host the Final for the second time, welcoming the world's leading triathletes alongside people from across the community who are gearing up to take part.

Taking place from December 10 to 12, the event will mark the culmination of the 2026 T100 Triathlon World Tour, on a course that brings together the country's coastal and urban landscapes, from a swim in the Arabian Gulf to cycling through Lusail and a run through Lusail Plaza and Boulevard.

Whether taking on the full challenge, joining a relay team across the 100km and Sprint distances or participating in the community Kick Off Run, people of different ages, backgrounds and fitness levels can be part of a world-class sporting event.

Among those taking part is Alia Al-Hamad, Qatar's first female triathlete to compete in World Triathlon races. Returning for her second Qatar T100, she will compete in the 30-35 age group.

“I started as a runner who was afraid of deep water, and I became a triathlete. You don't have to be good at everything from the beginning; you must be willing to start, learn and keep going,” said Al-Hamad.

Michael Anderson, a former Qatar motocross champion and teacher, has also embraced triathlon as a way to challenge himself and discover more about his physical and mental limits. He said:“Pushing yourself into situations where you learn things about your mind, body and soul is something that can't be replicated. That's why I started getting into triathlons.”

For Dr Saif Al Azzawi, a Qatar-based Consultant Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeon and father of two, training alongside friends in Qatar has reignited his passion for the sport and inspired him to take on the Qatar T100.

“Rather than viewing getting older as a reason to become less active, I decided to use it as a reason to challenge myself more. For me, Qatar T100 is much more than a race. It represents fatherhood, resilience, discipline and leading by example,” said Dr Al Azzawi.

Former Olympic cross-country skier Danny Silva also brings a distinctive sporting journey to the event. Having begun his sporting career in triathlon, Silva was inspired by Portugal's first Olympic gold medal in 1984.“Triathlon was the missing link to who I was, am and will ever be. I just wish I could have seen it earlier. But better late than never,” said Silva.

“Be part of the community. Triathlon is a lifestyle and a life movement, so don't make it a one and done deal. Put in the training and keep it fun,” he added.

Together, these stories reflect the different paths that can lead people to triathlons. As the T100 World Championship Final returns to Doha, the community has the chance to experience an international sporting event and challenge themselves on the same course as the world's leading triathletes.