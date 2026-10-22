QU Hosts Paediatric Nutrition Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU), represented by the Department of Human Nutrition at the College of Health Sciences, concluded the Third Paediatric Nutrition Conference, held under the theme 'Healthy Children for a Sustainable Future.'

The conference was organised in collaboration with the University's Early Childhood Centre (ECC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), with support from Qatar National Bank (QNB).

The opening ceremony was attended by President of QU Dr. Omar Al-Ansari; QU's Associate Vice President for Health and Medical Sciences, Prof Mohamed Ahmedna; and WHO Representative in Qatar, Dr. Rayana Ahmed Bou Haka.

The conference featured discussions on a range of topics, including malnutrition, child growth and health resilience, nutrition policies and practices, nutrition during the first 1,000 days of life, clinical nutrition and special populations, childhood and adolescent obesity, eating disorders, mental health, and digital exposure.

President of QU, Dr. Omar Al-Ansari, emphasised in his opening remarks the University's commitment to excellence in education, scientific research, and community engagement.

He highlighted the importance of child nutrition as a foundation for public health and described the conference as a platform for exchanging scientific knowledge, strengthening collaboration, and translating research findings into practical measures that improve children's health and quality of life.

Associate Vice President for Health and Medical Sciences, Prof. Mohamed Ahmedna, emphasised the importance of child health as a foundation for a healthier society and a sustainable future.

He highlighted QU's commitment to advancing scientific research and translating knowledge into practical initiatives that address health challenges and improve the well-being of children and their families. Associate Vice President for Health and Medical Sciences, Dr. Rayana Ahmed Bou Haka, highlighted the close relationship between nutrition and health, emphasising the importance of addressing the various factors influencing children's well-being, including obesity and malnutrition.

She also praised WHO's partnership with QU and stressed the value of bringing together academics, healthcare experts, and policymakers to develop practical recommendations that support healthier future generations.

The conference brought together experts, academics, and healthcare professionals from Qatar, the Arab region, and beyond to discuss key issues in child nutrition, share expertise, and explore evidence-based approaches to improving children's health and development.