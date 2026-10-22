CMU-Q Introduces Alumni Association Board

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, has introduced a new Alumni Association Board establishing a dedicated leadership body to strengthen alumni ties, foster collaboration, and support the Tartan community.

The newly formed board reflects the academic breadth and history of the campus, bringing together graduates from 15 years of cohorts and representing four CMU-Q academic programmes.

“Our alumni are our greatest ambassadors,” said Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q.“Establishing the Alumni Association Board will strengthen lifelong connections and create new opportunities for our graduates to engage, collaborate, and give back to the CMU-Q community.”

Fadhel Annan, associate dean for strategic engagement, emphasised the importance of deepening community ties:“The Alumni Association Board marks an important milestone in strengthening alumni engagement, fostering lifelong connections, and creating meaningful opportunities for collaboration and mentorship.”

The board is led by president Sheikh Mohammad bin Faisal Al-Thani (Business Administration 2011), alongside vice presidents for Biological Sciences, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Subaiey (2017); Business Administration, Dr. Sara Al-Asmakh (2009); Computer Science, Fatima Youssef (2025); and Information Systems Dr. Eman Al-Kuwari (2014).

The leadership team is completed by treasurer Amiko Gogitidze (Business Administration 2024) and secretary Ramsey Massouh (Business Administration 2011).