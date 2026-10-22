Orange Mobile Network Crash Hits Thousands Across France
(MENAFN) French telecom operator Orange said Wednesday that a “major technical incident” has been disrupting its mobile network since late morning, hitting calls, text messages and mobile services.
“It is severely disrupting calls, SMS messages, and mobile services for a significant portion of its customers, both residential and business. Emergency calls are not affected,” Orange said in a news release.
The company said its technical teams were “fully mobilized” to bring services back as quickly as possible.
At the peak of the disruption, nearly 12,000 reports were logged on the outage-tracking website Downdetector, according to a French broadcaster.
Orange was not treating a cyberattack as the probable cause of the outage and was instead leaning toward a technical fault.
“It is severely disrupting calls, SMS messages, and mobile services for a significant portion of its customers, both residential and business. Emergency calls are not affected,” Orange said in a news release.
The company said its technical teams were “fully mobilized” to bring services back as quickly as possible.
At the peak of the disruption, nearly 12,000 reports were logged on the outage-tracking website Downdetector, according to a French broadcaster.
Orange was not treating a cyberattack as the probable cause of the outage and was instead leaning toward a technical fault.
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