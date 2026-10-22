Aionos Appoints Hemant Lamba As Chief Business Officer To Accelerate Global Growth

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Aionos announced the appointment of Hemant Lamba as Chief Business Officer (CBO). Hemant will have global responsibility for the company's growth and business strategy. He will lead sales across all regions and industries, enterprise client relationships, and alliances and partnerships, bringing the full Aionos portfolio to clients as one integrated offering.

Hemant Lamba, Chief Business Officer, Aionos



Hemant brings more than 30 years of global leadership in technology services and large-scale digital transformation. He joins from Inetum, where as CEO of Inetum Solutions he led a 7,000-strong organisation and built a next-generation services business combining sector expertise with AI-led propositions. Earlier, he held senior leadership roles at Infosys, Accenture, IBM and Cognizant, leading strategic sales and large deals and driving turnarounds and growth across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.



Commenting on the appointment, CP Gurnani, Co-Founder and CEO, Aionos, said,“We are delighted to welcome Hemant to Aionos. Hemant has built and scaled global technology businesses and earned the trust of enterprise leaders across geographies. As organisations move AI from pilots into production, and demand for enterprise-grade, AI-native services grows, he will lead our growth, deepen our client and partner relationships, and take Aionos into new markets."



Speaking on his appointment, Hemant Lamba, Chief Business Officer, Aionos, said,“As enterprises move from experimenting with AI to embedding it in their operations, they need partners who can make it work inside their business, securely and at scale. Aionos brings deep industry experience, its own AI platforms and proven delivery for some of the most demanding operations anywhere. My priority is to bring all of that to our clients as one Aionos, and shape the next phase of the company's growth.”



Hemant holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Delhi and an MBA from the University of Delhi and has completed the Global Leadership Program at Stanford Graduate School of Business.