Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Helps Customers Plan Borrowing With Flexible Repayment Tenures

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bajaj Finance Personal Loan helps eligible borrowers meet planned and urgent financial needs, such as home repairs, education costs and medical expenses. With loan amounts ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh and repayment tenures from 12 months to 108 months, borrowers can assess their options based on their financial needs and repayment capacity.

Bajaj Finance Personal Loan

Before applying, customers can use the personal loan EMI calculator to estimate monthly instalments and compare repayment options. By adjusting the loan amount, interest rate and tenure, they can choose a repayment plan that suits their budget.

What repayment tenures does Bajaj Finance Personal Loan offer?

Bajaj Finance Personal Loan offers repayment tenures ranging from 12 months to 108 months, subject to eligibility and the loan terms. This flexibility allows borrowers to select a repayment period that suits their monthly budget and financial commitments.

A longer tenure can reduce the monthly EMI for the same loan amount and interest rate. However, it may increase the total interest payable over the loan period. Borrowers can use a personal loan EMI calculator to compare different repayment periods and understand the impact on their monthly expenses.

Why is repayment planning important?

Repayment planning helps borrowers understand how a loan may affect their monthly finances. It allows them to account for regular expenses, existing EMIs, savings and other financial commitments before taking on additional debt.

For example, a borrower planning home repairs or education expenses can estimate the EMI before applying. This helps determine whether the monthly instalment fits within the available income.

A personal loan EMI calculator also helps compare shorter and longer repayment tenures. A shorter tenure generally results in higher monthly EMIs but lower total interest costs. A longer tenure may reduce the monthly payment but increase the total borrowing cost.

Borrowers should consider both the EMI and the total interest payable before choosing a repayment period.

Who can benefit from flexible repayment options?

Flexible repayment options may help eligible customers who need funds for large expenses or want to spread repayments over a longer period.

Salaried individuals may use a personal loan to manage home improvements, education costs, medical bills, family events or other planned expenses. The available loan amount depends on the applicant's eligibility and the lender's assessment.

Before applying for a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan, customers should review their income, existing EMIs, regular household expenses and savings goals. This can help them choose a suitable loan amount and repayment tenure.

What is the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan interest rate?

The interest rate for Bajaj Finance Personal Loan ranges from 10% to 30.5% per annum. The applicable rate depends on the borrower's profile, eligibility and the loan terms offered.

The interest rate affects both the monthly EMI and the total cost of borrowing. For the same loan amount and tenure, a higher interest rate generally results in a higher EMI and greater interest costs.

A personal loan EMI calculator helps borrowers estimate their repayments before applying. Customers should also review the applicable fees and charges to understand the overall cost of the loan.

How does the personal loan EMI calculator work?

A personal loan EMI calculator estimates the monthly instalment required to repay a loan over a selected tenure. It uses three main inputs: the loan amount, the annual interest rate and the repayment period.

Customers can estimate their EMI by following these steps:

Enter the loan amount: Select an amount within the available range, subject to eligibility.

Enter the interest rate: Use the applicable annual interest rate.

Select the tenure: Choose a repayment period between 12 months and 108 months, where available.

Check the estimated EMI: Review the monthly instalment and compare different repayment options.

For example, borrowers can compare two repayment periods to see how the monthly EMI and total interest costs change. The calculator provides an estimate. The final repayment amount depends on the loan terms offered by the lender.

How does the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan application process work?

Bajaj Finance Personal Loan offers an online application process for eligible borrowers. Customers can begin by checking their eligibility and submitting the required details and documents.

The application process generally includes these steps:

Check loan eligibility – Customers can visit the personal loan page on the Bajaj Finance website, enter the loan amount needed, select the repayment period, and click on "CHECK LOAN OFFER" to check loan eligibility.

Enter personal details – Customers need to provide personal, financial, and employment details to receive a personalised loan offer.

Review loan offer – Customers can check their offer details and adjust the loan amount or repayment tenure, if required.

Complete KYC verification – The loan applicant can verify their identity and bank details to proceed with their application.

Speak to a loan specialist – Once the loan application is submitted, a Bajaj Finance representative will contact the applicant with the next steps.

Bajaj Finance Personal Loan is collateral-free, so borrowers do not need to pledge an asset as security. The application process involves minimal documentation, subject to the lender's requirements.

Funds may be disbursed within 24 hours* of approval and completion of the required checks, subject to the applicable terms. Approval and disbursal are not guaranteed for every applicant.

Supporting responsible borrowing through clear repayment planning

Bajaj Finance Personal Loan provides eligible borrowers with access to funds without collateral and repayment tenures of up to 108 months. A personal loan EMI calculator helps customers estimate monthly instalments and compare repayment options before making a borrowing decision.

Customers should assess their repayment capacity, review all applicable charges and select a loan amount that fits their financial needs. Bajaj Finance follows an application and verification process to assess each application according to the applicable lending terms.

Customers can visit the official Bajaj Finance website to check their eligibility, explore available loan options and apply online.

*Terms and conditions apply.

*Loan approval, interest rates, repayment tenure and disbursal are subject to eligibility, verification and the lender's terms.

About Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL serves over 124.43 million customers through a diversified portfolio comprising consumer loans, SME finance, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and payments, offered through Web, App and at 4,000+ locations. As a FinAI company, BFL is focused on continuous innovation through smart use of technology, data and analytics to drive seamless, simplified and personalized experiences for its customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB/Stable and a short-term rating of A-2 by S&P Global ratings. It has been assigned a 'Baa3 Corporate Family Rating' with Stable outlook from Moody's Rating.