Kazakhstan Signs 22 Investment Deals Worth $4.8B At Shymkent Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan signed 22 investment-related documents worth a total of $4.8 billion at the 9th Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR 2026), held in Shymkent with the participation of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, according to the Kazakh government.

The documents cover a broad range of sectors, including renewable energy, transport infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, education, agriculture and digital infrastructure. The package includes investment agreements, memorandums of understanding and a framework agreement for projects across several regions of Kazakhstan.

Among the key investment agreements is a $730 million project to construct a 1,000 MW wind power plant equipped with an energy storage system in Kostanay Region. The agreement was signed by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy and Turan Wind Energy LLP.

Another agreement, worth $249.6 million, was signed by the Ministry of Transport and Freedom Lab LLP for the development of an Intelligent System for Monitoring Kazakhstan's Roads (ISKAD). A third agreement provides for the construction of a glass container manufacturing plant in Aktobe, with an investment value of $150 million. The parties are the Ministry of Industry and Construction and Aktobe Steklo.

Several major projects were also covered by memorandums of understanding. These include a $1 billion initiative to build a network of 20 regional inclusive schools, involving the Ministry of Education and DSKZ & KAMC LLP, and a separate $1 billion project to construct a multifunctional terminal as part of the first phase of development at Kuryk Port. The latter memorandum was signed by Baiterek National Investment Holding JSC and Guoyou Materials Group Co., Ltd.

In healthcare, KAZAKH INVEST National Company JSC and Shoval Kazakhstan Ltd signed a memorandum on the proposed $650 million International Medical City of Kazakhstan project.

Digital infrastructure is another focus of the investment package. The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and Amsa Digital signed a memorandum on the construction of a 250 MW data center in the Data Center Valley, with a planned investment of $500 million.

Other memorandums cover the development of a $111.1 million meat production cluster in Turkistan Region, involving the regional administration and Nurym Group LLP, and a $40.8 million university campus in Astana. The latter project includes student accommodation and is based on the British education model. The memorandum was signed by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education and Coventry University Kazakhstan.

In Kyzylorda Region, the regional administration and Apex Packaging signed a memorandum on an $8.8 million plant producing polypropylene bags and bulk bags.

Separately, the Akimat of Shymkent and KOKSAN LLP signed a framework agreement for a $74.3 million plant to manufacture PET preforms and recycle plastic.