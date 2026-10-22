SLB Says AI, Real-Time Data Can Cut Drilling Costs In Turkmenistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The use of artificial intelligence (AI), automation and real-time data monitoring can improve the accuracy of oil and gas well drilling, enable timely adjustments to well trajectories and reduce drilling-related costs, SLB General Director in Turkmenistan Ahmed Mohamed Metwalli said, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

He made the remarks on October 22 at the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) in Ashgabat.

According to him, the oil and gas industry has accumulated vast amounts of data over decades, but collecting data alone does not guarantee greater efficiency. The main challenge is turning this information into practical decisions when planning and carrying out drilling operations.

“Data collection alone is not enough. The question is what we do with that data and how we turn it into actions that help us make better-informed decisions when drilling wells,” Metwalli noted.

He explained that AI algorithms can analyze geological and other available data to identify promising drilling locations and determine the optimal well trajectory. This helps reduce the risk of deviating from the target path and avoid additional costs associated with isolating a problematic section of a well and drilling a sidetrack.

Metwalli also highlighted real-time remote drilling monitoring as another tool for improving efficiency. Analyzing incoming data makes it possible to assess conditions at a given depth promptly and adjust the well's direction during drilling if necessary, he said.

“When you are drilling a well and encounter certain conditions at a particular depth, remote data monitoring allows you to make better-informed decisions and adjust the drilling trajectory to reach the desired direction and depth,” he said.

Metwalli stressed that adopting modern technologies and automation is particularly important given the high costs and risks associated with drilling. Combining accumulated data with analytical tools helps improve the quality of technical decisions and reduce the likelihood of additional expenses.

SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, is an international technology company operating in the oil and gas industry and developing solutions for hydrocarbon exploration, drilling and production. The company uses digital platforms, AI and remote monitoring technologies to improve the efficiency of industrial operations. In 2022, Schlumberger announced its transition to the SLB brand to reflect the expansion of its activities in energy technology.

Meanwhile, the second day of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) has begun in Ashgabat. As part of the event, a session is being held on the topic“Investment and development opportunities in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.” Discussions are focusing on investment opportunities for developing the Turkmen sector, prospects for offshore exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the development of international partnerships.

The agenda also includes existing and new production-sharing agreements (PSAs), as well as modern seismic survey programs designed to help assess resource potential and prepare promising blocks for development.