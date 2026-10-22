Vaisala Viewlinc Cloud Suite Supports Life Science Innovation From Laboratory To Regulated Operations

Life science innovation often begins long before organizations establish large-scale or regulated operations. New therapies, diagnostics and technologies may start in a single laboratory or research environment, yet expectations for environmental control, data integrity and operational reliability are already high. As research progresses and operations expand, organizations face increasing demands for documentation, audit readiness and compliance.

Professional-quality monitoring from the start

Vaisala Viewlinc Cloud Suite

Organizations can focus on their operations rather than maintaining monitoring infrastructure, while retaining real-time visibility into critical conditions. The cloud-based service eliminates the need for a local application server and reduces the associated IT workload.

The offering includes:



Viewlinc CS Professional Edition for industrial and commercial environments, including environmental monitoring in healthcare facilities, logistics, museums, archives, and research institutions, and condition monitoring applications for power infrastructure. Viewlinc CS GxP Edition for regulated life science environments, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and medical device manufacturing.

The GxP Edition adds capabilities for GxP compliance, including continuous validation and GxP documentation, while the Professional Edition supports applications that require reliable monitoring without the same compliance and validation requirements.

Organizations can choose the edition that best fits their operational, monitoring and regulatory requirements, including whether their application operates in a GxP-regulated environment.

From laboratories to regulated operations

Life science innovations depend on trusted data and controlled environmental conditions, making reliable monitoring critical throughout the innovation journey.

"The next breakthrough therapy, diagnostic method or biotechnology innovation may begin in a single laboratory. Research taking place today in laboratories, startups and life science innovation hubs can ultimately lead to breakthroughs that transform healthcare and even save lives," says Jarno Mitjonen, Manager, Software Products, Vaisala's Industrial Measurements business.

“Those innovations depend on trusted data, controlled conditions and confidence in the environments where that work takes place. A single undetected equipment failure can put years of research at risk, delay a product launch or compromise valuable materials. Organizations need monitoring that protects critical assets and conditions from the start and continues supporting them as their work evolves.”

Confidence beyond the software

Viewlinc Cloud Suite combines trusted Vaisala measurement technology with a modern cloud-based user experience, bringing measurement instruments, monitoring data, and software together in one monitoring solution.

Alongside Viewlinc Cloud Suite, Vaisala is introducing



Vaisala Care, a structured package of essential lifecycle services Vaisala Care+, a premium offering with more tailored lifecycle support

Services include expert support, remote training, planned system health checks and extended warranty coverage.

The offering helps customers strengthen user competence, improve audit readiness and maintain confidence in their monitoring systems over time.

Vaisala Care for Viewlinc will initially be available in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa by the end of 2026.

Key facts

Viewlinc Cloud Suite



Cloud-based environmental monitoring

Professional and GxP Editions

Real-time monitoring, alarms, reporting, and audit trail

Scalable from small installations to multi-site deployments

Secure access from desktop and mobile devices Available in markets worldwide, excluding China, in Q4 2026

Vaisala Care for Viewlinc



Lifecycle services for Viewlinc Cloud Suite

Support, training, system health checks, and warranty coverage

Available as Vaisala Care and Vaisala Care+ Initially available in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa in Q4 2026

More information for the media

Miia Lahti

Communications Partner, Industrial Measurements, Vaisala

...

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.



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Vaisala Viewlinc Cloud Suite