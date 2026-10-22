Levicept Announces Attendance At Major Healthcare Conferences In Q4
Results from Levicept's Phase II trial of its LEVI-04 (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT05618782 ) including new analyses will be presented at:
- International Association for the Study of Pain, IASP World Congress on Pain 2026 (Bangkok, 26-30 October) American College of Rheumatology, annual ACR Convergence 2026 (Orlando, 6-11 November)
As previously announced, the Levicept team will also be attending the Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (London, 16-19 November) where Levicept's CEO Eliot Forster, CSO Simon Westbrook and CFO Darlene Deptula-Hicks will be available for meetings.
Levicept is advancing a new non-opioid analgesic for OA, a condition which affects hundreds of millions of patients worldwide. Results from Levicept's Phase II trial of its LEVI-04 (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT05618782) were published in The Lanceti and demonstrated significant symptom control. LEVI-04 was well tolerated in this study. Previously, Levicept has presented analysis suggesting LEVI-04 may have the potential to modify the disease progression of OA. To Levicept's knowledge, this is the first time a molecule has demonstrated analgesia and potential disease modification in a clinical study in OA. If approved, LEVI-04 would be the first new systemic treatment for OA in over two decades.
Conaghan P, et al. LANCET Volume 407, Issue 10535, 28 March–3 April 2026, Pages 1237-1248
Levicept
Eliot Forster, CEO - ...
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Levicept is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a first-in-class non-opioid analgesic, LEVI-04, to treat the symptoms and disease of osteoarthritis. LEVI-04 is a biomimic of the neurotrophin chaperone protein p75NTR, designed to restore neurotrophin balance. LEVI-04 inhibits NT-3 while maintaining physiological activity of the remaining three neurotrophins including NGF. LEVI-04 has completed a Phase II clinical trial in more than 500 patients. It demonstrated significant symptom control and was well tolerated in this study. The data further suggest LEVI-04 may have the potential to modify the disease progression of OA. LEVI-04 was discovered by Levicept's founder, Simon Westbrook. The company's investors include Medicxi, Advent Life Sciences, Gilde Healthcare and Pfizer Ventures.
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