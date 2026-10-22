Interdigital's Joseph Levy Elected To The IEEE SA Board Of Governors For Second Term

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video and AI technology research and development company, recognized the election of Joseph Levy to the IEEE Standards Association Board of Governors, serving as a voting Member-at-Large for the 2027 – 2028 term.

The IEEE Standards Association (SA) is a consensus-building organization that fosters, develops, and advances global technologies. With contributors from more than 160 countries, IEEE standards help drive the functionality, capabilities, and interoperability of a broad range of products and services through collaboration with global, regional, and national organizations. The Board of Governors is comprised of elected and non-voting members and directs the IEEE SA in establishing policy, providing financial oversight, and managing all IEEE standards-related activities.

“Joseph's election recognizes a legacy of leadership and consensus-building, from leading important Wi-Fi work to serving on the IEEE SA Standards Board,” said InterDigital CTO Rajesh Pankaj.“Every day, billions of Wi-Fi devices worldwide enable video conferences, students learning online, and consumers connecting new devices at home. Joseph exemplifies InterDigital's commitment to the research and standards empowering those integral experiences.”

In addition to serving a term on the IEEE SA Board of Governors from 2024 – 2025, Joseph has previously served on the IEEE SA Standards Board and several standards-related IEEE committees.

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc. InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

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