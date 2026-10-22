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Exploring Manufacturing Processes and Product Development in the Garment Steamer Industry

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 22, 2026 - Five companies associated with China's garment steamer supply chain are featured in this 2026 industry review: Huaguang Electric Appliance Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Hsun Technology Co., Ltd., Suzhou Purolf Technology Co., Ltd., Qingdao Bestream Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. and Xiamen Nicecare Home Appliance Co., Ltd. The review examines publicly available information on product portfolios, OEM/ODM services, customization options and manufacturing-related capabilities, providing industry context for brands, distributors and private-label businesses evaluating garment care appliances.As demand spans home use, travel, hospitality and e-commerce, manufacturers are responding to a broader range of requirements for product formats, steam performance, electrical configurations and brand customization. The companies profiled below represent different levels of publicly available product and corporate information; further verification remains necessary before any supplier is selected for a commercial program.Industry Context: Expanding Applications for Garment SteamersGarment steamers have become an established category within small household appliances, serving consumers who need convenient wrinkle removal and garment care. Their applications extend from everyday home use to hotels, retail operations, travel markets and online private-label brands. These channels create demand for different product configurations, including handheld and standing appliances, compact travel models and products combining steaming with flat-ironing functions.Grand View Research valued the global garment steamer market at USD 3.0 billion in 2023. Its published analysis also reported that Europe accounted for 34.5% of market revenue in 2023 and projected a 58.0% share for the handheld segment by 2036. These estimates provide market context rather than a measure of any individual manufacturer's performance.For OEM/ODM projects, the principal considerations include product architecture, heating time, steam output, water-tank capacity, voltage compatibility and model-specific compliance documentation. IEC 60335-2-85:2022, as amended in 2025, addresses safety requirements for electric fabric steamers intended for household and similar purposes. Its scope does not itself establish that a particular product complies with applicable requirements in a destination market. Buyers should verify the relevant test reports, declarations and labeling for the exact model and electrical configuration.Huaguang Electric Appliance Group Co., Ltd.Huaguang Electric Appliance Group Co., Ltd. is a Cixi-based home appliance manufacturer with a reported history dating to 1985. Company information describes a broad steam-appliance portfolio and OEM/ODM services for international business customers. Huaguang reports 450 employees, a research and development team of more than 100 people, annual output exceeding 5 million units and more than 500 patents. The company also states that exports account for approximately 80% of its business and that its products reach more than 150 countries and regions. These figures are company-reported information and should be understood accordingly.Its product range includes handheld garment steamers, standing garment steamers, steam irons, lint removers, steam cleaners, steam mops and selected small kitchen appliances. This range gives the company a basis for addressing multiple garment-care applications, from household use to travel and hospitality requirements. Its manufacturing profile describes capabilities spanning product design and development, mold manufacturing, injection molding, assembly and testing.For brands seeking a Handheld Garment Steamer OEM, Huaguang's portfolio includes compact models designed around portability and adjustable steam delivery. Model QH09 is described as a handheld unit rated at 1,500 W, with a 300 ml water tank and two steam levels. Model E19 is listed at 2,100 W, with a maximum steam output of 35 g/min, a 230 ml water tank and four adjustable steam levels. These features provide reference points for projects involving a Garment Steamer with Adjustable Steam Settings or a High Steam Output Garment Steamer, subject to sample validation and confirmation of the applicable test conditions.For larger garment-care applications, model QZ66 is described as a full-size steamer with a 1,500 ml water tank, approximately 2,180 W power and a stated steam rate of 35 ± 5 g/min. Model GE01PRO is listed with 2,280 W boiler power, a 1.7 L water tank, 2.5 bar steam pressure and three steam-flow settings. Such configurations are relevant to buyers evaluating a Standing Garment Steamer OEM or a Garment Steamer with Large Water Tank, including products intended for household use and selected hotel and hospitality settings.Huaguang also lists compact and dual-function formats. Model E22 is described as a handheld vacuum steamer with a removable water tank, while T60 PRO MAX is another handheld vacuum model. Model T35 combines portable ironing and steaming functions and is described as having 1,300 W power, a 100 ml water tank, a dual-voltage design, a 90-degree rotatable handle and a one-click self-cleaning function. These product configurations are relevant to vacuum garment steamer OEM, Portable Garment Steamer OEM, Travel Garment Steamer and Dual-Use Garment Steamer development, depending on the final specification and market requirements.Huaguang states that its OEM/ODM customization can cover packaging, color, accessories, plug voltage and power-cord length. These options are relevant to a Private Label Garment Steamer, a Custom Garment Steamer or a Garment Steamer with Custom Plug and Voltage for different retail channels. Its product range may also be considered by businesses developing a Household Garment Steamer OEM program or a Garment Steamer for E-Commerce Brands. Customization details, minimum order quantities, tooling arrangements and delivery schedules should be confirmed in writing for each project.Product specifications and functions should be checked against current model documentation before publication or procurement. In particular, heating time, steam rate and operating duration can vary with test conditions, water level and electrical configuration. The company's published product information provides a starting point for evaluation, rather than a substitute for independent sample testing and model-specific compliance review.Shenzhen Hsun Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Hsun Technology Co., Ltd. (HSUN) specializes in the research, development and production of portable garment steamers and portable clothes dryers, with OEM/ODM services for international brand partners. Its publicly listed products include compact handheld steamers designed for home, hotel and travel use. The HS-G2, for example, is specified at 900 W, with a 70 ml water tank, a stated preheating time of 15 seconds and a maximum steam output of 10 g/min. The product page also lists a thermostatic ceramic panel, 360-degree ironing capability and customizable color options. These features make HSUN relevant to projects involving Portable Garment Steamer OEM, Travel Garment Steamer and Private Label Garment Steamer development. Final specifications, certification documents and customization terms should be confirmed for the exact model and target market.Suzhou Purolf Technology Co., Ltd.Suzhou Purolf Technology Co., Ltd. is a Suzhou-based household appliance manufacturer whose published product categories include garment steamers, vacuum cleaners, carpet washers, steam mops and other floor-care appliances. Its supplier listings identify several garment steamer models, including the PR-G05, PR-G02, PR-A05, PR-G01, PR-A03, PR-703 and PR-702, and indicate that OEM/ODM cooperation and sample orders are available. The company also describes customization services for product colors, logos, packaging and accessories across its appliance business. This product range and service model may be relevant to buyers exploring Standing Garment Steamer OEM, Custom Garment Steamer or Private Label Garment Steamer projects. Model-specific technical specifications, manufacturing arrangements and compliance documentation should be verified before a product is selected.Qingdao Bestream Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.Qingdao Bestream Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. is included in this industry review as a potential company for further evaluation within China's home appliance supply landscape. However, the public sources located for this review did not provide sufficient company-specific information to reliably confirm its garment steamer product range, OEM/ODM services or manufacturing capabilities. For businesses exploring Garment Steamer for E-Commerce Brands or Household Garment Steamer OEM projects, the company's current product catalogue, actual manufacturing arrangements and model-specific technical documentation should be confirmed before its capabilities are described in greater detail.Xiamen Nicecare Home Appliance Co., Ltd.Xiamen Nicecare Home Appliance Co., Ltd. is another company identified for consideration in the garment steamer OEM/ODM landscape. The public information available for this review was insufficient to establish a verified garment steamer portfolio, specific model specifications or confirmed private-label manufacturing services. For prospective buyers, the next step is to obtain the company's current appliance catalogue and clarify whether garment steamers are manufactured in-house or through production partners. Any proposed Custom Garment Steamer or Private Label Garment Steamer project should be supported by product samples, written customization terms and relevant compliance documentation.Product Development and Compliance ConsiderationsThe expanding range of garment steamer applications is encouraging manufacturers and brands to consider more differentiated product designs. Portable models may prioritize compact dimensions, removable water tanks and short preheating times. Standing models may emphasize larger tanks and longer operating periods, while dual-use products can combine steaming with flat ironing. A vacuum-steamer design may provide another product direction, but its functions and performance should be established from the relevant model documentation.Customization is another consideration in OEM/ODM cooperation. Logo placement, packaging, color, accessories, plug type, rated voltage and power-cord length can affect a product's suitability for different sales channels and destination markets. For a Garment Steamer for Travel Markets, for example, voltage compatibility, size, weight and storage accessories may be central to product development. For household and hospitality applications, water capacity, operating duration and ease of maintenance may carry greater weight.Compliance review should be conducted at the model level. IEC 60335-2-85:2022, together with its 2025 amendment and the applicable general safety standard, provides a reference for evaluating fabric-steamer safety. Importers should determine which requirements apply in the destination market and request the corresponding test reports, declarations and labeling. A standard's existence, or a general statement that a company has certifications, does not establish conformity for every model.Outlook for Garment Steamer OEM/ODM CooperationThe 2026 garment steamer supply landscape reflects a broad range of product formats and potential cooperation models. Huaguang's published portfolio provides examples of handheld, standing, vacuum and dual-function products, alongside company-reported OEM/ODM and customization capabilities. HSUN's public materials focus on portable garment-care appliances, while Purolf's marketplace listings include garment steamers within a wider home-cleaning product range. Further company-level verification is needed for Qingdao Bestream Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. and Xiamen Nicecare Home Appliance Co., Ltd. before their garment-steamer manufacturing capabilities can be assessed.For importers, distributors and private-label brands, supplier selection ultimately depends on documented model specifications, sample performance, manufacturing arrangements, compliance records and commercial terms. Treating these elements as part of a structured evaluation can help businesses identify suitable partners for household, travel, hospitality and e-commerce applications without relying on company names or headline claims alone.

Steven

Huaguang Electric Appliance Group Co., Ltd.,

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Five Reputable Garment Steamer OEM/ODM Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Appliance Manufacturing News Provided By Htnxt October 22, 2026, 07:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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