UK Cmos Are Using Less AI But Reporting More Value From It, While Overestimating Consumer Comfort: Censuswide Report

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The 2026 Voice of the UK CMO report finds concern about brand backlash nearly doubled, and integrated marketing & PR teams report stronger internal backing.

- Nicky Marks, CEO, CensuswideLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UK marketing leaders are becoming more selective about how they use artificial intelligence, and more of those who have adopted it say it is delivering, according to the 2026 Voice of the UK CMO report published today by Censuswide. The research also suggests CMOs may be overestimating how comfortable consumers are with AI in marketing. It is based on a survey of 500 UK CMOs and 2,000 nationally representative UK adults.Generative AI use among CMOs fell from 89% in 2025 to 62% in 2026, while traditional AI use fell from 78% to 59%. Among CMOs who have adopted AI, 64% said it has exceeded expectations, up from 58% last year. Almost all adopters (99%) reported at least one benefit, most commonly better campaign targeting (43%), improved analysis (41%) and higher-quality content and greater personalisation (both 40%).CMOs and consumers see AI differently. Asked how consumers mainly feel about AI in marketing and advertising, CMOs were most likely to say comfortable (44%), while consumers were most likely to say uncomfortable (29%). CMOs themselves are divided on creativity: 44% say AI fully or mostly hinders it, compared with 40% who say it fully or mostly enables it.“Marketing in 2026 is defined less by the arrival of new tools than by the judgement required to use them well,” said Nicky Marks, CEO of Censuswide.“CMOs are being more deliberate about where AI earns its place, and our consumer data shows that acceptance can't be assumed. It has to be earned through appropriate use, transparency and clear benefit.”Additional key findings from the report:- - Consumers are almost evenly divided on brand activism: 51% want or expect brands to take a public stand on social or political issues, while 49% do not.Backlash is now always on the minds of 47% of CMOs when planning marketing activity, up from 24% in 2025.- CMOs with fully integrated marketing and PR teams are more likely to report that stakeholders completely understand marketing's importance (65%, compared with 32% for campaign-based collaboration) and to report complete leadership buy-in (83% vs. 51%).- 99% of CMOs report at least one budget challenge, and 47% say budgets are already committed to planned activity, even though 66% expect their marketing budget to increase.- 61% of CMOs use market research to measure campaign success. These CMOs are more likely to report improved customer trust from PR (27% vs. 17%) and to expect marketing budgets to rise (68% vs. 62%).MethodologyThe research was conducted by Censuswide among 500 UK CMOs aged 25 and older, surveyed between 22 and 28 May 2026, and 2,000 nationally representative UK adults, surveyed between 29 May and 1 June 2026. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society, follows the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles, and is a member of the British Polling Council.The full Voice of the UK CMO 2026 report is available to download.About CensuswideCensuswide is an independent research consultancy that helps organisations understand their customers and markets through primary research, providing the insight brands need to shape marketing strategy and measure campaign impact.

Heloise Proust

Censuswide

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UK CMOs are using less AI but reporting more value from it, while overestimating consumer comfort: Censuswide report News Provided By Censuswide October 22, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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