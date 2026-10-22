Ice-T, Mario & Courtney Lopez, Jack Osbourne And More Join Dr. Drew For New Episodes Of“Health Uncensored

Montell Jordan and Dr. Drew Pinsky

Hilaria Baldwin

Airing Oct. 25 on Fox Business, the series combines candid celebrity conversations and health professionals exploring today's most relevant wellness topics.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From the personal health journeys of some of entertainment's most recognizable personalities to new innovations shaping the future of wellness,“Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew” returns with new episodes beginning Sunday, October 25, at 5:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. MT, 4:30 p.m. CT and 2:30 p.m. PT on Fox Business.Hosted by renowned physician and media personality Dr. Drew Pinsky, the nationally broadcast series offers viewers an engaging mix of celebrity conversations, health and wellness insights, and introductions to products, services, and innovations designed to support healthier living.The celebrities you think you know reveal the personal health challenges, life-changing experiences, and hard-earned lessons you haven't heard before - in candid conversations with a doctor who isn't afraid to ask difficult questions.The upcoming lineup kicks off Sunday, Oct. 25, with rapper, actor, and television personality Ice-T, followed by Grammy-nominated singer Montell Jordan on Nov. 1. Mario and Courtney Lopez join Dr. Drew on Nov. 15, followed by“Jersey Shore” star Mike“The Situation” Sorrentino on Nov. 22. The series continues with reality television personality Jill Zarin on Nov. 29, Hilaria Baldwin on Dec. 6, and Jack Osbourne on Dec. 13.Beyond the celebrity spotlight, the series explores a wide range of health and wellness topics, introducing viewers to emerging trends, innovative solutions, and practical information relevant to their everyday lives.“We're living in an extraordinary time in medicine, with groundbreaking research, emerging treatments, and new technologies transforming the way we approach health and wellness,” said Dr. Drew Pinsky.“With 'Health Uncensored,' we want to bring those developments to viewers in a way that's informative, engaging, and easy to understand. By combining insights from health professionals with candid conversations featuring some of the most recognizable names in entertainment, we're exploring not only what's happening in healthcare today, but what it could mean for the way we live tomorrow.”Produced by BrandStar,“Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew” combines the accessibility of daytime lifestyle television with Dr. Drew's decades of medical experience, offering audiences an informative and entertaining perspective on modern health and wellness that encourages viewers to take a more informed and proactive approach to their well-being.New episodes of“Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew” air on select Sundays at 5:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. MT, 4:30 p.m. CT and 2:30 p.m. PT on Fox Business. You can also catch the show online following the broadcast on HealthUncensoredTV and on YouTube @HealthUncensoredWithDrDrew.Photos and media clips available upon request.About“Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew”“Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew” is an informative and entertaining national television series produced by BrandStar. Hosted by renowned physician and media personality Dr. Drew Pinsky, the show spotlights the latest medical breakthroughs, expert insights, and real-world solutions to help viewers live healthier lives. With thought-provoking conversations and practical takeaways,“Health Uncensored” is a must-watch destination for anyone who wants to stay ahead of the curve in modern medicine.Dr. Drew Pinsky is a board-certified physician in Internal and Addiction Medicine, award-winning television host, author, and public speaker. He runs a private practice specializing in Internal Medicine in Pasadena, CA, and he has treated tens of thousands of patients in his 40 years as a physician.

Valerie Allen

Valerie Allen Public Relations

+1 310-382-7800

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ice-T, Mario & Courtney Lopez, Jack Osbourne and More Join Dr. Drew for New Episodes of“Health Uncensored" News Provided By BrandStar October 22, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.