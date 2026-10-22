28 North Consulting And Lumin Partner To Connect Agreement Workflows With GTM Systems

8 North Consulting and Lumin have partnered to bring document automation into Salesforce and HubSpot go-to-market systems.

The partnership brings Lumin's document and e-signature capabilities into the Salesforce and HubSpot systems 28 North builds for growth-stage companies.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 28 North Consulting has partnered with Lumin to bring document automation directly into the Salesforce and HubSpot systems it builds for growth-stage companies.

The partnership combines 28 North's go-to-market architecture and revenue operations expertise with Lumin's document and agreement capabilities, helping businesses connect contracts, approvals and signatures with the systems their teams already use.

28 North brings fragmented tools and processes together into what it calls a client's "Revenue OS." With Lumin, document workflows can become part of that operating model rather than sitting outside it.

"Growth-stage companies spend enormous energy connecting marketing, sales and finance systems, only to have the agreement and approval process fall outside that architecture," said Kaytlin Parrella, Managing Partner at 28 North Consulting. "Bringing Lumin into our stack lets us design the document and signature layer as part of the same Revenue OS."

As a HubSpot Gold Partner and Salesforce consultancy, 28 North takes a diagnostic-first approach: identifying where systems and processes are misaligned before recommending changes. Through the partnership, document workflows can become part of that roadmap alongside CRM optimization, change management and AI enablement.

"28 North's systems-first thinking makes them an ideal partner for growth-stage companies that need document automation built into their architecture, not added on later," said Nancy Ridge, Head of Global Partnerships at Lumin. "Together, we can eliminate manual work and disconnected handoffs across the customer lifecycle."

About 28 North

28 North Consulting is a Tampa-based GTM architecture and revenue operations firm helping growth-stage companies align Salesforce, HubSpot, RevOps and automation into scalable, AI-ready operating models. Learn more at [28 North URL].

About Lumin

Lumin provides document and agreement workflow solutions to millions of users worldwide, helping businesses create, edit, manage and sign documents, with integrations that bring document and agreement workflows into the tools they already use. Learn more at [Lumin URL].

Kaytlin Parrella

28 North Consulting

parrella@28northconsulting

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28 North Consulting and Lumin Partner to Connect Agreement Workflows with GTM Systems News Provided By 28 North Consulting LLC October 22, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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