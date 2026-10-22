adesso SE / Key word(s): Personnel

adesso extends Executive Board contract of Kristina Gerwert until 2031 / Executive Board member responsible for cross-functional areas is shaping organisational change for the Agentic Era

22.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adesso extends Executive Board contract of Kristina Gerwert until 2031 / Executive Board member responsible for cross-functional areas is shaping organisational change for the Agentic Era The Supervisory Board of adesso SE has extended the contract of Kristina Gerwert (born 1976), which was due to expire on 30 June 2027, by a further four years until 30 June 2031. The Supervisory Board is thus ensuring continuity in leadership of key cross-functional areas. Kristina Gerwert has been a member of the Executive Board since 2023 and had previously headed adesso's Human Resources department since 2011. A graduate in economics, she played a key role in the company's rapid growth into Germany's largest indigenous IT service provider. On the Executive Board, she is responsible for Human Resources, Marketing, Corporate Communications, Compliance, Corporate Administration, Corporate Buildings and Procurement. The move AI initiative is preparing adesso for the Agentic Era. The initiative focuses on combining AI, software engineering and industry and process expertise, and on integrating AI effectively into the value chain. This also increases the importance of organisational prerequisites: further developing skills, aligning collaboration and responsibilities with the new requirements, and shaping change within the company. Kristina Gerwert brings her many years of experience in human resources and a deep understanding of organisational dynamics to the Executive Board. “The AI transformation is changing how companies develop software and create value. It therefore requires not only technological expertise but also an organisation that develops new skills and effectively shapes change. I am delighted that Kristina Gerwert will continue to help shape this transformation at adesso in the future,” says Prof. Dr Volker Gruhn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of adesso SE. adesso Group

With expected annual sales of over 1.6 billion euros in 2026, the adesso Group is a leading European service provider for AI-based digital transformation. With in-depth industry expertise and regulatory knowledge, combined with excellence in agentic software development and software engineering, adesso translates technological potential into real value creation. For many years, adesso has been one of the fastest-growing companies in the field of digital transformation and AI in Europe and is also expanding its global delivery capabilities with AI expertise. Its clients include Deutsche Bundesbank, Munich Re and Provinzial, RWE, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, thyssenkrupp, Bosch, Otto, Borussia Dortmund, Westdeutsche Lotterie, the Federal Ministry of Finance, and, internationally, Swiss Federal Railways, Alpitour, and the Austrian Football Bundesliga. adesso was founded in Dortmund in 1997 and currently employs more than 11,500 people.

Contact:

Martin Möllmann

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000

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