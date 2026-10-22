Vietnam Airlines Becomes First Asian Airline To Win World's Best Culinary Airline



EQS Newswire / 22/10/2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

HA NOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2026 – Vietnam Airlines has become the first Asian airline to receive the World's Best Culinary Airline 2026 award at the World Culinary Awards, earning recognition ahead of leading international carriers including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Air France, Cathay Pacific and Turkish Airlines.





The accolade recognises Vietnam Airlines' continued investment in its inflight dining experience as part of its ambition to achieve five star standards by 2030.

An annual global awards programme affiliated with the World Travel Awards, the World Culinary Awards celebrates excellence and innovation across the culinary industry.

The accolade recognises Vietnam Airlines' continued investment in its inflight dining experience as part of its ambition to achieve five star service standards by 2030. Drawing on Vietnam's rich culinary heritage and locally sourced ingredients, the airline's menus bring together regional specialities, contemporary cooking techniques and thoughtful presentation. Dishes are tailored to individual routes and cabin classes, taking into account passenger preferences and the unique demands of dining at altitude.

From Pho and Hue style beef noodle soup to Quang style noodles and Banh Mi Hoi An, iconic Vietnamese dishes feature prominently on Vietnam Airlines' menus. Each dish is carefully crafted to retain its authentic flavours, taking into account how changes in taste perception at altitude can affect the inflight dining experience. Vietnam Airlines also works closely with its catering partners and cabin crew to ensure consistent food quality, serving temperatures and presentation across its flights.

Beyond its signature dishes, Vietnam Airlines showcases the country's agricultural diversity through locally grown produce. Seasonal ingredients include strawberries and plums from Son La, lychees from Luc Ngan, egg lychees and longan from Hung Yen, macadamia nuts from Dien Bien, cashews from Dong Nai, and dragon fruit and melons from Lam Dong. The selection varies according to seasonal availability and inflight catering requirements.

In the first nine months of 2026, Vietnam Airlines and its affiliated catering companies used a total of 2,260 tonnes of domestically grown fruits and vegetables, supporting local producers and bringing the flavours of Vietnam to passengers on board.

The airline also works with local authorities to share the stories behind these ingredients and the communities that produce them. Through Heritage magazine, inflight entertainment and other communication channels, passengers can discover the origins of the food served on board and the regional traditions behind each speciality.

Dang Anh Tuan, Executive Vice President of Vietnam Airlines, said: "This award is a proud milestone for Vietnam Airlines and a testament to our commitment to delivering an exceptional inflight dining experience. It also underscores the international appeal of Vietnamese cuisine and its potential to connect travellers with our country's cultural identity. As Vietnam's national flag carrier, we see every journey as an opportunity to share the richness of our culinary heritage, the diversity of our regional produce and the warmth of Vietnamese hospitality. As we work towards achieving five-star service standards by 2030, we remain focused on meeting the highest international standards while preserving the distinctive Vietnamese character that sets our service apart. Ultimately, we want every meal on board to be a memorable part of the journey and a reason for passengers to fly with us again."

Beyond inflight dining, Vietnam Airlines incorporates Vietnamese cultural elements throughout the passenger journey, from airport services and Lotus lounges to its onboard products and services. The golden lotus in its brand identity, flight attendants' traditional ao dai uniforms and the Lac bird motif on its aircraft all reflect the country's heritage. Vietnamese cuisine adds another dimension to this cultural experience, introducing international passengers to the country's regional flavours and culinary traditions.

Through these efforts, Vietnam Airlines continues to promote Vietnam's cultural heritage and share its distinctive identity with the world as the country's national flag carrier.

Hashtag: #VietnamAirlines

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



News Source: Vietnam Airlines

22/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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