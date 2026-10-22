Renuka Shahane Recalls Being Nervous On HAHK Sets, Says Madhuri Dixit, Reema Lagoo, Laxmikant Berde Made Her Feel Relaxed

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Renuka Shahane recently recalled feeling nervous on the sets of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and credited Madhuri Dixit, Reema Lagoo and Laxmikant Berde for making her feel comfortable while shooting for the film.

Renuka shared the memory while appearing on the quiz reality show, Kon Honar Crorepati, hosted by Madhuri.

The actors reunited on the show with their Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! co-star Priya Berde and revisited memories of working on the 1994 film, which went on to become a cult classic.

Recalling her experience, Renuka said she was a huge Madhuri fan and was thrilled to work with her. However, the film's large sets and unfamiliar surroundings initially made her nervous.

She added that she only knew Madhuri, Reema Lagoo and Laxmikant Berde on the sets.

Remembering those early days, Renuka said,“I was a huge fan of Madhuri. I liked her so much, so my excitement had reached its peak that day. And the way shd actually looked after me on Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! from the very first day, I am truly very grateful and indebted to her for that, because it was such a huge set, and everyone was, in a way, unfamiliar to me. But after meeting her on the first day, I felt, 'Here is someone I can comfortably chat with. She is one of us.' That was the feeling I had.”

For the uninitiated, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles, with Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Laxmikant Berde, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher and Bindu in pivotal roles.

The family drama became one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated films, known for its music, wedding celebrations and portrayal of family relationships.

–IANS

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