Two Terror Associates Arrested In J&K's Baramulla Turkish-Made Pistol, Two Ieds Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 22 (IANS) Two terror associates were arrested by the security forces with arms and ammunition on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Officials said that while acting on intelligence inputs, troops of 52 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police in Baramulla arrested the two terrorist associates from the Darpura Nursery area near Delina Ghat of the district.

“During the search, one Turkish-made pistol, one magazine with 10 rounds and two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from their possession," the officials said.

Both individuals belong to the Chinkipura area of Sopore Sub-Division, and were found to be working as Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

"They are likely involved in the movement of weapons and explosives for terrorists. Further investigation has been taken up,” the officials said.

More details are awaited as the probe progresses.

The Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terror associates are civilian network members who support terrorist groups without directly participating in active combat.

They are individuals who operate covertly within local communities to provide the essential infrastructure, resources and intelligence that banned terrorist groups (such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen) need to function.

While "OGW" traditionally refers to individuals supplying logistical or material aid, security agencies often use "terror associates" or "hybrid terrorists" to describe individuals who also transition into active tasks, such as handling weapons, performing targeted killings, or moving explosives.

Both OGWs and terror associates provide safe houses, hiding spots, and food for active militants operating in the area.

They transport or distribute illegal arms, ammunition, IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices), and cash dropped via drones or smuggled across borders.

They gather real-time information on the movements of security forces (Police, Army, CRPF) or tracking targets for designated hits, officials have said.

The associates or OWGs lure local youth into joining militant ranks, using digital platforms, encrypted apps, or social media to spread extremist ideology. They participate in or organise stone pelting, mob rioting and local civil disturbances to distract security operations.