Delhi Police Raid In Ranchi In Interstate Vehicle Theft Racket, Recover 6 Vehicles

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 22 (IANS) The Delhi Police, with assistance from Jharkhand police, conducted a raid at a residence in Ranchi on Thursday in connection with an alleged interstate vehicle theft racket involved in stealing high-end vehicles from Delhi-NCR and disposing of them in Jharkhand, officials said.

Two SUVs and four motorcycles were recovered during the operation, police said.

The raid was conducted at a premises in Suhana City, under the Kanke police station area. The property is reportedly linked to a suspect associated with the vehicle theft network, but he was not present at the location during the operation.

The investigation began following a series of high-end vehicle thefts reported in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Police subsequently traced leads suggesting that some of the stolen vehicles had been transported to Ranchi.

The two recovered Thar SUVs bear Delhi registration numbers, while four motorcycles were also seized from the premises. Police are examining the registration plates and documents of the recovered vehicles to establish their ownership and determine whether they were stolen.

Investigators suspect that vehicles stolen from Delhi and neighbouring areas were brought to Ranchi, where their identities may have been altered or forged documents used to sell them.

Further investigation is expected to establish the origin of the recovered vehicles and their connection to the alleged racket, police said.

As the suspect was not found during the raid, police are searching for him and working to identify other people allegedly involved in the network. Investigators are also examining how the vehicles were transported across state borders and disposed of. Investigation into the matter continues.

In a separate investigation, a drug bust in Bihar showed that ganja was being smuggled from various states, including Jharkhand.

According to reports, seizures of drug pills have reportedly increased 30-fold, while heroin use is also on the rise.