India, Poland Agreed To Deepen Ties In Defence, Space And Nuclear Energy: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India and Poland agreed to deepen ties in defence, space and nuclear energy and invited Polish companies to engage with India in co-development and co-production in these sectors.

While addressing a joint press meet with Polish PM Donald Tusk following their talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday, PM Modi recalled how India and Poland elevated ties to the status of Strategic Partnership during his visit to Warsaw in 2024 and noted that the bilateral partnership has gained new momentum over the past two years.

"I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to the Prime Minister of Poland in India. During my visit to Poland in 2024, he had warmly welcomed me and my delegation. During that visit, we elevated our relationship to the status of Strategic Partnership. Building on this strong foundation, our partnership has gained new momentum over the past two years. And today, in our meeting with the Prime Minister, we have taken several significant decisions to further strengthen our strategic partnership," he said.

The Prime Minister said that India and Poland are emerging as important centres of growth, technology and innovation when the world is going through a period of uncertainty and change.

"Today, we have agreed to deepen our ties in the fields of defence, space, and nuclear energy. We invite Polish companies to work with India on co-development and co-production in all these strategic sectors," he stated.

Highlighting the 'Good Mahraja' connect between India and Poland, PM Modi said, "The friendship between India and Poland is not merely based on diplomatic relations, but on a shared heritage of humanity and compassion. During the Second World War, the royal families of Jamnagar and Kolhapur had provided shelter to thousands of Polish children and families in India. Even today, the people of Poland remember Jam Saheb as Dobry Maharadza (The Good Maharaja)."

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that PM Donald Tusk has travelled to New Delhi with a large business delegation and expressed confidence that companies from India and Poland will work together to develop trusted supply chains for the world and achieve the shared goal of doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

Highlighting the economic growth of India and Poland, PM Modi said, "Last year, Poland's GDP crossed the historic USD 1 trillion mark. I warmly congratulate the Prime Minister on this achievement. India, too, recorded impressive growth of 7.8 per cent in the last quarter. Our growing economic strength has created new opportunities for the India-Poland partnership, and the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement has further expanded these opportunities."

"Once this agreement comes into effect, it will open up new opportunities for the export of machinery, chemicals, plastics, and engineering goods from India to Poland. Furthermore, we will attract new investments from Poland in sectors such as railways, mobility, advanced manufacturing, food processing, and biotech," he added.