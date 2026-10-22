Gurugram Water Supply To Be Hit For 24 Hours From October 23 Check Affected Areas

Residents in some portions of Gurugram may experience a temporary water scarcity as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to undertake infrastructure upgrading work at Sector 16 Boosting Station. The water supply will be switched off for 24 hours from Friday (October 23) to Saturday (October 24) for the scheduled closure.

The inconvenience has been imposed for building of a new pump house at the boosting station, a public notification by the GMDA said. The closure is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 23 and conclude at 10 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2026. The residents in the impacted regions have been urged to stock up adequate water in advance and use their limited supplies judiciously throughout the repair operation.

Gurugram Water Cut: Which Areas Will Be Affected?

The planned shutdown is expected to affect several residential sectors, villages, commercial hubs and prominent neighbourhoods across Gurugram.

The affected villages and localities include Basai, Kadipur, Sarhol, Chakarpur, Nathupur, Sikanderpur and Sukrali. The Gaushala Booster area will also experience disruption.

Among the residential sectors expected to be affected are Sectors 10A, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 34, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41 and 43.

Other areas that may face water supply interruptions include Civil Lines, Hans Enclave, DLF Phase IV, Cyber City, Udyog Vihar Phases II to V, South City 1, Sushant Lok and localities along MG Road.

Residents living or working in these areas should make arrangements for their water requirements before the scheduled shutdown begins.

The temporary interruption is part of infrastructure work being undertaken by the GMDA at the Sector 16 Boosting Station. Officials have said the shutdown is required for the construction of a new pump house.

The work will necessitate a temporary halt in the water supply network serving the affected areas. The authority has scheduled the shutdown for a 24-hour period to carry out the necessary work.

GMDA Advises Residents to Store Water in Advance

With several neighbourhoods expected to experience interruptions, residents have been advised to conserve water and avoid unnecessary consumption during the shutdown.

Households are encouraged to store enough water for drinking, cooking, cleaning and other essential activities before 10 am on October 23. Residents should also use stored water judiciously to avoid shortages while the work is underway.

Water supply is scheduled to resume at 10 am on October 24, subject to the completion of the planned work. Residents are advised to follow official GMDA updates for any changes to the shutdown schedule or restoration of water supply.