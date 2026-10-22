Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Update: Fresh Low Pressure Brings Rain Alert

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Update: IMD has predicted thunderstorms and lightning across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next three days. A fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal triggered this latest IMD weather alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued a fresh warning for the Telugu states. A new low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will suddenly change the weather across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A cyclonic circulation currently over the Gulf of Thailand is moving towards the North Andaman Sea. Weather experts expect this system to strengthen and move west-northwest. The IMD confirmed this will trigger heavy rains across South India in the coming days.

The IMD confirmed this low-pressure system will heavily impact Andhra Pradesh. The Amaravati Meteorological Centre predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts. Officials specifically warned about lightning strikes in Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Kakinada, and Konaseema districts. Authorities ordered fishermen to avoid the rough seas. The weather department also issued an orange alert for several areas.

Telangana will also experience significant rainfall alongside Andhra Pradesh. The weather department forecast rains for Hyderabad, Medchal, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubnagar districts. IMD officials expect gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph as the low-pressure system strengthens over the sea.

The State Disaster Management Authority alerted citizens about these sudden weather changes. Officials advised people to avoid standing under trees, old walls, or electric poles during the downpour. They also warned against using mobile phones during lightning strikes.

Authorities requested farmers to move their harvested crops to safer locations immediately. Cattle herders and agricultural laborers must avoid open spaces during the rain. Officials urged residents in low-lying areas to stay alert and check road conditions before traveling.